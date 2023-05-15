Liverpool interested in signing relegated Premier League defender who they failed to snap up in 2021: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keen to rope in Southampton star Duje Caleta-Car ahead of next campaign.

Caleta-Car, 26, struggled to cement himself as a crucial starter for the Saints since arriving from Marseille for around £7 million last summer. He has scored two goals in 19 games across all competitions for his club so far this season.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing Caleta-Car in the upcoming summer transfer window. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by the Croatian's physicality and tactical intelligence.

A right-footed centre-back blessed with heading and passing, the Sibenik academy graduate was linked with a winter move to the Reds in 2021. However, the Anfield outfit decided to snap up Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies instead.

Caleta-Car, who has a deal until June 2026 at the St. Mary's Stadium, could prove to be a good squad addition for the Merseyside outfit. With Southampton reportedly willing to offload their star for £9 million, the Reds have a low risk factor.

Should the 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up medallist join Liverpool this summer, he would provide competition to Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez. With Joel Matip likely to depart, he would get enough minutes.

The Reds are currently in the market for a centre-back as they are aiming to inject new blood into their ranks this summer. So far, they have been linked with the likes of Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva, Evan Ndicka and Levi Colwill.

Mark Lawrenson offers prediction for Liverpool-Leicester City PL clash

In his column for Paddy Power, Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson predicted a 2-0 win for his former club in their Premier League clash at Leicester City on Monday (May 15). He wrote:

"Liverpool should win this fairly easy. I think Leicester City are in big, big trouble."

The Reds have launched a late charge to achieve a top-four spot at the end of the ongoing 2022-23 season. Since losing three back-to-back games earlier in March and April, they have been on an eight-match unbeaten streak.

The Foxes, on the other hand, are currently struggling in 19th place with 30 points from 35 games. They have been on an underwhelming run of form, registering just a single victory in their last 14 matches across all competitions.

The Merseyside outfit have an upper hand over Leicester in terms of head-to-head record. They have won eight of their last 11 Premier League games against Dean Smith's side, more than they had in their previous 19 against them.

