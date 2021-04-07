Liverpool interested in signing Dutch midfielder as Georginio Wijnaldum's replacement - Reports

According to Italian news outlet Calciomercato, Liverpool are interested in a summer move for AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

The 23-year-old is viewed as an ideal replacement for star Georginio Wijnaldum, who is expected to exit Liverpool in the summer window. Wijnaldum has been a diligent servant for Liverpool since completing a €20m move from Newcastle United in 2015.

However, with Wijnaldum becoming a free agent this summer after refusing to extend his stay at the club, Liverpool are now looking for his replacement. Reports indicated that Liverpool are interested in signing Netherlands midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, who has starred in the Dutch Eredivise with AZ Alkmaar.

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Netherlands U21 and AZ Alkmaar captain Teun Koopmeiners as a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.#LFC #Wijnaldum pic.twitter.com/RyDXttYcQj — The Anfield Clan (@TheAnfieldClan) April 5, 2021

Koopmeiners' versatility has seen him comfortably play in several positions across the pitch, including as a defensive midfielder or a central defender. He has been superb this season, scoring 15 goals and creating five assists from midfield.

Koopmeiners' impressive scoring record has continued from last season, where he hit the back of the net 16 times in 44 appearances.

Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum is highly sought-after in Europe

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

With no contract extension on the horizon, Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum looks set to move to a new club this summer. Since joining Liverpool, Wijnadum has been a regular presence in the team and has inspired the club to win the UEFA Champions League, the Club World Cup and the Premier League title.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old is highly sought-after in Europe, with PSG, Barcelona, AC Milan linked with moves for the Dutchman. Barcelona, in particular, have a long-standing interest in the Liverpool man with Ronaldo Koeman reportedly keen on reuniting with the Netherlands international as they worked together in the national team.

According to the Sunday Times, Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has agreed to join Barcelona next season 📝 pic.twitter.com/DjIOBkKjMc — Goal (@goal) March 21, 2021

Liverpool have been linked a few midfielders across Europe as they look to replace the Dutchman in the center of the park. Jurgen Klopp’s side are also reportedly eyeing a move for Udinese star Rodrigo de Paul, who has impressed in the Serie A.

AZ Alkmaar‘s Teun Koopmeiners is the latest midfielder linked with a move to Anfield as Liverpool aims to bolster their midfield ahead of next season.