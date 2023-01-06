Liverpool interested in surprise move for Spanish midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly tracking UD Las Palmas youngster Alberto Moleiro.

According to the Daily Mail (via the Liverpool Echo), the Reds are one of multiple teams interested in the teenage midfielder. The report stated that Arsenal and Real Madrid are also tracking Moleiro, while Aston Villa are closely monitoring him.

The Spaniard has been key to Las Palmas ascending to the top of the standings in La Liga 2, Spain's second tier of football. Moleiro has played in all but one of their 21 league fixtures and has registered five assists. The Canaries have accumulated 38 points from those matches and are a point clear of second-placed SD Eibar.

His underlying stats have also been excellent. Moleiro has created six big chances in La Liga 2 so far this season and has averaged 1.4 key passes per match. He has also recorded 1.4 successful dribbles, 3.4 successful duels and 0.8 tackles per game.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC



Latest rumours liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… Liverpool 'tracking' Spanish midfielder but 'face competition' from Premier League rivalsLatest rumours Liverpool 'tracking' Spanish midfielder but 'face competition' from Premier League rivalsLatest rumours 👇 liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football…

The aforementioned report added that Moleiro has been compared to Pedri Gonzalez. The latter notably made a name for himself at Las Palmas before moving to Barcelona in the summer of 2020. Pedri is now a guaranteed starter for both the Blaugrana and the Spanish national team.

Liverpool reportedly weighing up signing a midfielder in January

Reports linking Liverpool with UD Las Palmas youngster Alberto Moleiro have made their way into the papers after their struggles in midfield this term. The Reds' aging core at the center of the park has been viewed as a key reason behind their inconsistent start to the season.

Jurgen Klopp's side recently added PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo in the ongoing transfer window. They have remained tight-lipped about a move for a midfielder this month. However, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested that the Reds could look to strengthen in the middle of the park.

Jones recently told GiveMeSport:

“What I would say, Liverpool are very open minded about this position. hey have shown their muscle in this market so recently it’s hard to discard anything at this point – especially in a position they need to fix more than they do in attack.”

The Merseyside outfit have repeatedly been linked with Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, but a summer move looks more likely in that regard. It remains to be seen if they push some buttons to refresh their midfield this month.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is Liverpool’s absolute priority but, until then, Klopp must rely on what he already has at his disposal. NEW: Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is Liverpool’s absolute priority but, until then, Klopp must rely on what he already has at his disposal. #lfc [dominic king - mail] 🚨 NEW: Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is Liverpool’s absolute priority but, until then, Klopp must rely on what he already has at his disposal. #lfc [dominic king - mail]

Liverpool currently sit sixth in the Premier League, with 28 points from 17 matches. They are seven adrift of arch-rivals Manchester United in fourth place and 16 behind league-leaders Arsenal.

Poll : 0 votes