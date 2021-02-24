Liverpool are interested in signing Udinese midfielder - Reports

According to Italian news outlet Tutto Udinese, Liverpool have are interested in signing Udinese star midfielder Rodrigo De Paul in the summer. The 26-year-old has been a key player for Udinese in the Serie A this season, and his superb performances have attracted attention from several top clubs across Europe.

Liverpool were linked with a move for the Argentina international back in the January transfer window, but a deal failed to materialize. Premier League outfit Leeds United were also rumored to be interested in the Udinese star.

Liverpool still 'tracking' summer target Rodrigo de Paul as Jurgen Klopp's interest explained #LFC https://t.co/MXt4p1VZGM pic.twitter.com/OkO9n3pVxp — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) February 19, 2021

Liverpool have endured a torrid campaign. Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keitaoptions, their options in central midfield, have failed to make an impact on games so far this season. Georginio Wijnaldum’s Liverpool future also hangs in the balance with the likes of Barcelona and Inter Milan looking to snap up the Netherlands international when his contract expires in the summer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has now outlined the Udinese central midfielder as a key target in the summer as he aims to bolster his squad.

Liverpool could move for Rodrigo De Paul deal in the summer

Udinese Calcio v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Liverpool are reportedly aiming to sign the Udinese central midfielder at the end of the season. De Paul has been impressive for the Italian-based outfit this season, scoring five times and contributing three assists.

The South American is contracted to Udinese until the summer of 2024, and the Italian side are reportedly demanding £35m for the services of their star midfielder. Reports in the English media suggest that Liverpool are only willing to offer a fee in the region of £30m for the player.

Advertisement

| NEW: @samjones4556 analyses #LFC-linked Rodrigo De Paul, a shining star for Udinese whose stats eclipse most of the Reds' current crop of midfielders. https://t.co/EIEJmeLQiG — The Kopite (@TheKopiteOFF) February 24, 2021

Watford sporting director, Cristiano Giaretta, who was formerly with Udinese, heaped praise on Rodrigo De Paul, before hinting about the midfielder's future.

"He feels like a leader, he’s a captain, on and off the pitch. And for me, he is even among the strongest players in the world. We will see what will come in the summer. But now his concentration is only on Udinese," said Giaretta.

De Paul joined moved signed for Udinese from Valencia in 2016 and has made over 160 appearances for the Serie A outfit.