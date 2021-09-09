Liverpool join Barcelona in race to land highly-rated German striker - Reports

Liverpool have joined Barcelona and Bayern Munich in signing highly-rated German forward Karim Adeyemi, according to German publication Bild (via the Daily Mail).

Karim Adeyemi has caught the eye of many elite European clubs this season. The 19-year-old forward plays for Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in Austria and has so far scored six goals in six league matches. Adeyemi also scored on his full German debut against Armenia in the most recent international break.

This form has attracted the likes of Barcelona and Liverpool. Red Bull Salzburg are aware of the interest in their teenage forward and would demand at least £17 million. The Austrian side signed Karim Adeyemi from German outfit Unterhaching in 2018 for a mere £2.5 million and are now bound to make a huge profit from the sale.

Liverpool's interest in Karim Adeyemi makes sense. The Reds have a history of signing former Red Bull Salzburg players Naby Keita and Sadio Mane and are well aware of the Austrian side's prowess in producing talent.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are always looking to buy young talents to build them into the next superstar through their La Maisa academy. The Catalan giants have already signed another Yusuf Demir from Austrian side Rapid Wein on loan.

Liverpool and Barcelona require attacking reinforcements

Both Barcelona and Liverpool are in dire need of strengthening their attacking force in the coming seasons.

The Catalan giants have seen Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann leave this summer. While Barcelona have signed the likes of Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Luuk de Jong in the window, they lack good young forwards who can lead their attack for many years to come. The only youngster they have is Ansu Fati.

Liverpool, on the other hand, require a forward much more than Barcelona. The Reds failed to sell Divock Origi this summer. The Belgian striker doesn't seem to have a future at Anfield with Liverpool needing a replacement sooner rather than later.

Another reason Liverpool need a new forward is the concerning form of Roberto Firmino. The number 9 was a vital member of Jurgen Klopp's initial years. However, since the arrival of Diogo Jota, the Brazilian has found it difficult to find a place in Liverpool's starting XI. With Firmino soon turning 30, it might be the right time for Klopp to find a replacement.

