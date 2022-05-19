Liverpool join Barcelona in race to sign 20-year-old Brazilian: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Barcelona target Andre Trindade. The 20-year old Fluminense midfielder has been turning heads with his performances for the Brazilian club and has become the subject of interest for the two European giants.

According to Brazilian outlet Netflu, Liverpool have already sent scouts to watch the midfielder in action. However, that has been the only extent of their interest. It remains to be seen whether the Reds decide to sign the 20-year old.

The report also states that Barcelona, Ajax and Udinese are all interested in the midfielder. Andre's current transfer value would be under €10 million, as he is entering the final year of his contract at Fluminense.

The midfielder has already racked up 70 appearances for the club and is regarded as one of Brazilian football's brightest prospects. Liverpool could find it easy to strike a deal with Fluminense for the 20-year old as, according to the report, they share a strong relationship with the Brazilian club. The Reds have had recent dealings with Fluminense, having signed young goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga back in 2020.

Liverpool and Barcelona need midfield reinforcements

Henderson and Milner have been loyal servants for the Reds

The Reds will most likely bring in a midfielder in the summer as they look to add to their squad depth. With James Milner in the twilight of his career and Jordan Henderson also reaching the end of his peak, Jurgen Klopp would do well to bring in the 20-year old. Also, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's future being uncertain at the club, Andre would be and ideal option in midfield given his transfer value.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are just getting started under new manager Xavi and the Spaniard will want to bring in the midfielder to add to the abundance of young talent at the club. With Sergio Busquets reaching the end of his career, Andre could be brought in as the perfect successor to the Spaniard in midfield. With the Brazilian being on 20-years old, he could potentially become a vital cog in the Blaugrana's midfield for years to come.

