Liverpool join race to sign £17 million-rated Barcelona target – Reports

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to lure Barcelona-linked midfielder Arthur Vermeeren away from Royal Antwerp in the future.

The Reds, who are in third place in the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 28 points from 13 matches, dished out £145 million to sign four midfielders earlier this summer. They chose to part ways with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho ahead of the 2023-24 term.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Liverpool are hoping to continue with their midfield rebuild and have earmarked Vermeeren as a transfer target. However, they are set to face tough competition from Barcelona, who are regarded as the favorites to win the ongoing transfer race.

Barcelona, who released Sergio Busquets at the end of his deal earlier in June this year, have been keeping close tabs on Vermeeren for multiple months. They could launch a permanent move to rope in the midfielder, who is valued at £17 million, in the winter transfer window.

Vermeeren, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2026, has emerged as one of the best young defensive midfielders in the world of late. The 18-year-old shot to recognition after playing a vital part in his boyhood team Royal Antwerp's domestic double past campaign.

A right-footed midfielder blessed with passing, tackling, and work-rate, the two-cap Belgium international has made 58 appearances for Royal Antwerp. He has scored two goals and provided seven assists in 4923 minutes of action for the Belgian Pro League giants so far.

Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara not in talks with Barcelona, suggests Fabrizio Romano

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano asserted that Thiago Alcantara is not close to departing Liverpool in the upcoming winter transfer window. He wrote:

"I've had some fans asking me about stories involving Thiago Alcantara and a surprise potential return to Barcelona this January. I'm not aware of concrete talks with Barça so far. As I previously reported, Barça's priority is to register Vitor Roque before deciding on the midfielder situation. For now there are no changes, and no concrete developments on how to act with replacing Gavi."

Asserting that Thiago is intent on staying at Liverpool, Romano added:

"It's also worth remembering that Thiago said no to Saudi Pro League clubs in July as he wanted to stay at Liverpool. As far as I'm aware, there has been no change to his situation since then."

Thiago, who is in the final year of his current deal, is currently out with a hip injury. The 32-year-old is yet to make an appearance this season.

So far, the ex-Barcelona midfielder has made 97 appearances for the Anfield outfit, missing a staggering 81 matches across competitions.