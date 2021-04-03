Liverpool join Real Madrid and Manchester United in Pau Torres race - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer.

The Spanish centre-back has also been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid in recent months.

According to AS, Liverpool have made contact with Villarreal to sign Pau Torres. The Reds are desperate to sign a defender this summer as they look to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Pau Torres has quickly developed into one of the most sought-after young talents in European football in recent years. The Villarreal star enjoyed a breakout season last year, during which he received a call-up to the Spanish national squad.

Torres has continued to impress for Villarreal this season, making 32 appearances and scoring three goals in all competitions for Unai Emery's side. Pau Torres has played a key role in keeping Villarreal in the hunt for European places in La Liga.

Torres' impressive performances have led to him being linked with a move to a number of Europe's top clubs next summer. Manchester United and Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for the 24-year-old, but it is Liverpool who have reportedly opened negotiations with Villarreal for a move.

Liverpool's defense has proven to be their Achilles heel this season. The Premier League champions have suffered defensively due to long-term injuries suffered by Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

Jurgen Klopp has been forced to play the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in central defense on multiple occasions this season. The German is therefore eager to sign a top quality centre-back to bolster his defensive options ahead of next season.

Manchester United and Liverpool have ‘got in touch’ with the entourage of Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres in recent months. [@diarioas via @Sport_Witness] — SP⚽RTS CAFE (@MartinEssilfie4) March 30, 2021

Liverpool will face heavy competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid for the signature of Pau Torres.

Clubs are lining up to sign Pau Torres

Liverpool's interest in Pau Torres could lead to a bidding war for the Spaniard's signature. Manchester United and Real Madrid are also in need of a top-quality defender this summer, and have shown interest in the 24-year-old.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lacks faith in the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe. The Norwegian will therefore look to spend big on a top quality centre-half this summer.

🗣 — @FabrizioRomano:



"Pau Torres is also on the list of centre-back targets of Manchester United. The rumours linking him with Liverpool and Tottenham are false." #mufc #mujournal



[@podcastherewego] pic.twitter.com/zbM78NuFAL — United Journal (@theutdjournal) March 31, 2021

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are bracing themselves for the exit of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane as both defenders are yet to extend their contracts with the club. The Spanish giants will therefore look to sign a replacement in the summer.