Liverpool join Serie A giants in race to sign PL midfielder - Reports

Liverpool have become the latest side to make their interest in signing Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips known, with Juventus also in the race for the midfielder. The midfielder is set to leave the Cityzens in the January transfer window.

In football, dream transfers can often turn out to be nightmares, and that is what has happened with Kalvin Phillips at City. The England international joined the Premier League champions from Leeds United for a reported fee of £50 million in 2022. He had hoped to replace Fernandinho but has hardly been able to earn a regular berth.

Manchester City blocked an exit for Phillips in the summer after the midfielder himself had turned down an opportunity to leave the club. The champions were reluctant to let him go after losing Ilkay Gundogan for free and seeing Kevin De Bruyne pick up a serious hamstring injury.

As per Correire dello Sport, Juventus are in the market for a new midfielder following the depletion of their squad since the start of the season. The Bianconeri lost the duo of Paul Pogba and youngster Nicolo Fagioli to bans for separate reasons due to their actions off the pitch.

The Italian side are keen on signing Phillips to beef up their midfield, but will now face competition from Liverpool. The Reds are also in need of midfield additions despite their huge summer outlay.

Jurgen Klopp's side signed Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart to play in defensive midfield, but the 30-year-old has not adapted quickly enough. This has forced Klopp to regularly play Alexis Mac Allister in the position, but an injury to the Argentine star means they need another option.

Kalvin Phillips will bring a great deal of experience, having played regularly for Leeds United and England. He made 234 appearances for Leeds, registering 14 goals and 13 assists. He has also earned 31 caps for the Three Lions.

Liverpool keen to continue impressive start to season

Liverpool have been largely faultless for much of the season. However, a drab draw against Manchester United in their last game meant they couldn't retain their position at the top of the league. The Reds are, however, only one point behind leaders Arsenal, who they will face on Saturday, December 23.

Klopp will be satisfied with how the side have performed since the start of the season, despite how many key players they lost in the summer. They lost stalwarts such as Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Fabinho, and several others in midfield.

Liverpool's recruitment in the summer was laudable, with their summer signings quickly settling into the team. This has played a big role in how they have performed this season. The club will be hopeful of continued success in the transfer market and on the pitch.