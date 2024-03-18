Liverpool 'keen' on 25-year-old Bundesliga star, €60m fee could secure signing: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malan in the summer.

The Dutch winger has impressed during his time at Dortmund since joining from PSV Eindhoven in 2021. He has scored 32 goals and provided 19 assists in 106 games for the German side. His performances have seen him garner plenty of interest from clubs in Europe.

As per BILD (via Sports Witness), Liverpool are 'keen' on signing Malen as they believe he will fit their system well. The Dutch winger will also be interested in a move to Anfield. However, with Jurgen Klopp set to leave in the summer, Malen would want to know the Reds' next manager before making a switch.

Dortmund, meanwhile, want to keep the 25-year-old at the club, with his contract expiring in 2026. However, as per the aforementioned report, a fee of around €60 million could tempt the German side to consider selling the winger.

Malen has been excellent this season, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 33 games across competitions for Dortmund. His performances have seen the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal join the list of teams interested in signing him.

The Dutchman has some experience in English football, having spent two years in Arsenal's youth systems between 2015 and 2017. He didn't make any senior appearances for them though and joined PSV Eindhoven's U21 side.

Liverpool's quadruple dream over as they lose to Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-finals

The Reds lost 4-3 against rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, March 17.

Scott McTominay opened the scoring for the hosts in the 10th minute. Liverpool, however, turned it around through goals from Alexis Mac Allister (44') and Mohamed Salah (45+2'). Antony equalised for Manchester United in the 87th minute to take the game into extra time.

Harvey Elliott gave the Merseysiders the lead in the 115th minute but Marcus Rashford equalised in the 112th minute. With the game appearing set to go to penalties, Amad Diallo incredibly scored the winner for Manchester United in stoppage time.

With this, Liverpool's dreams of winning a quadruple in Jurgen Klopp's final season at the club came to an end. The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup. They will face Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. They also sit second in the Premier League table, behind Arsenal on goal difference.