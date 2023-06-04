Liverpool keen to hijack 26-year-old’s proposed move to European giants: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly looking to hijack AC Milan's move for Daichi Kamada. The Japanese star is a free agent after leaving Eintracht Frankfurt this summer following the expiry of his contract.

As per a report in Calciomercato, Liverpool are looking to lure Kamada to Anfield as they look to add reinforcements in the midfield. Jurgen Klopp believes the free agent would be a good fit and has initiated talks after the release of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita.

The Japanese midfielder was close to joining AC Milan, but the move seems to have been hijacked by the Reds. The Eintracht Frankfurt star had a verbal agreement with AC Milan, but Liverpool made a move just before he penned a deal with the Serie A side.

Klopp has earlier insisted that they will only move for players who fit the system, but will not overspend. The Reds are now looking at players to bring in for cheap, and the move for Kamada could be the result of Mason Mount leaning towards Manchester United.

The Athletic have reported that Mount is looking to join the Red Devils if he is to leave Chelsea. The attacking midfielder was their target after missing out on Jude Bellingham.

Kamada scored nine goals in 32 Bundesliga games this season. He could end up being their second signing of the summer, as reports in Sky Sports suggest a deal for Alexis Mac Allister is done.

Jamie Carragher wants Liverpool to 'move on' from Joel Matip

Jamie Carragher has told Jurgen Klopp that he needs to move on from Joel Matip this summer. He believes that the defender should be sold and a replacement must be signed.

He told Redmen Plus:

"I look at the defense and I think Joël Matip now has got a year to go. If you got £10m, whatever the price may be, it’s probably right to move on. I do think we need a left-sided defender, a left-footed centre-back. A lot of teams have them - we don’t."

He added:

"A left-sided player would add something. Rather than getting a left-back because I don’t think we will, if we are going to continue with this formation now, (we should be) buying someone in that area, a centre-back who can do the full-back role. I definitely think a left-sided centre-back who can do that left-back job."

Liverpool were keeping tabs on Levi Colwill as per the Guardian, but Chelsea are reluctant to sell the defender. Sky Sports have reported that the Blues rejected a bid from Brighton & Hove Albion for the youngster.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes