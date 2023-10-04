Liverpool have ‘keen interest’ in signing 19-year-old Bayern Munich transfer target: Reports 

According to 90Min (via HITC), Liverpool are interested in signing Bayern Munich transfer target Lucas Beraldo.

The Reds bolstered their midfield this summer and have made a strong start to the season. They currently have five quality centre-backs with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and Jarell Quansah competing for spots in the starting XI.

However, Van Dijk and Matip are no longer in their prime years at the age of 32. The latter is also out of contract next summer and is likely to leave the club as a free agent.

Liverpool are reportedly looking at Sao Paolo centre-back Lucas Beraldo as a possible replacement. The 19-year-old starlet has impressed in Brazil, making 42 first-team appearances for the club.

Moreover, Beraldo has also featured for the Brazil U20 team and appears to have a lot of potential to become a star in the future. While Liverpool could make a move for him in 2024, they will need to move quickly as Bayern Munich, Lyon, and Monaco are reportedly in the hunt for his signature too.

Luis Diaz gives his verdict on life at Liverpool so far

Luis Diaz recently sat down with Liverpool FC's official eMagazine to give a positive verdict on life at the club so far. The 26-year-old revealed he is pleased with his progression as a player, as well as the club's process over the summer.

The Colombia international has established himself as a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp since joining Liverpool from Porto in January 2022. Unfortunately, more than half his 2022-23 season was hampered due to a serious knee injury.

Diaz has made 55 appearances, scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists. He has also lifted the Carabao Cup and FA Cup. The No. 7 said:

“The process and progression that I’ve been going through up to the present time is just incredible. I’ve really learned a huge amount of things and I’m feeling that more and more all the time, not just in terms of my football but in my decision-making generally. Personally, I also feel in a really good place."

He added:

"As for the future, I can see myself winning lots of trophies with this great club, starting with trying to win everything that is up for grabs this season. And doing exactly what I know best, which is playing football, scoring goals, making assists."

“And feeling good on the pitch, feeling happy and enjoying it all, which is the main thing. I think I’ll carry on in the same way, with that same mentality of not getting carried away and keeping my feet on the ground, in the knowledge that the hard work I put in each day will keep improving me."

Liverpool have made a strong start to their 2023-24 campaign. They are currently fourth in the league with 16 points having played seven games.