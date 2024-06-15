Liverpool keen on sealing deal to sign £52 million rated star - Reports

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are keen on securing the signature of Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio. The Reds are set to start a new era in the 2024-25 season with Arne Slot taking over following Jurgen Klopp's departure.

The club are keen on providing the Dutch manager with all the resources he needs. Slot's primary target is reportedly bolstering the Anfield outfit's defense. Virgil van Dijk is reaching the latter stages of his career while Joel Matip is set to leave. Ibrahima Konate, on the other hand, has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain

Inacio has emerged as a target as the Portugal international is one of the best young defenders in world football at the moment. Liverpool will reportedly have to shell out £52 million to sign Inacio. The Merseysiders have made completing the deal a priority and hope to do so in the coming weeks.

Trending

Inacio is dominant in defense and has a great passing range. He has so far made 171 appearances for Sporting CP, scoring nine goals and providing 15 assists in the process.

Liverpool interested in LOSC Lille's Leny Yoro

According to The Times' Paul Joyce, Liverpool are also interested in signing LOSC Lille's Leny Yoro.

Yoro enjoyed a breakthrough season in French football with Lille, with the teenager now on the radar of several top European clubs. Real Madrid, PSG, and others are believed to be among the interested suitors though an offer for the player is yet to arrive.

The 18-year-old made 44 appearances across competitions for Lille during the 2023-24 season, scoring three goals in the process. The defender also helped his side keep 20 clean sheets.

Yoro is contracted with Lille until the end of the 2024-25 season and has an estimated market value of €50 million, according to Transfermarkt.