Liverpool keen to sign £78 million-rated defender who has also been linked with Real Madrid: Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly interested in snapping up LOSC Lille star Leny Yoro, who has also been linked with Real Madrid in the recent times.

Yoro, 18, has emerged as one of the most promising centre-backs in Europe since the start of the ongoing 2023-24 season. He has started 19 of his 21 appearances across all competitions this term, helping his club keep 11 clean sheets and netting three goals in the process.

A right-footed towering defender blessed with heading, passing and marking, Yoro has attracted interest from a number of top European clubs of late. He has popped up on Real Madrid's radar, as per MARCA.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing Yoro in the near future. However, Lille are said to be unwilling to accept bids of less than around £78 million for their young defender.

Should the France U21 international join Liverpool, he could prove to be a brilliant signing for them. He would offer competition to Ibrahima Konate and act as an apt successor to Reds captain Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool ace likened to Real Madrid stars

During a recent interview with the Echo, ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid star Steve McManaman showered praise on Joe Gomez following his fine outings this term. He elaborated:

"I think he is a quiet lad, who has had terrible injuries in the past. Because he is not screaming out of magazines, doing photoshoots and being prolific on social media, he is underrated. Joe goes about his business in the right way all the time and is an exceptional professional. He has played right-back, left-back and centre-back."

Comparing the ex-Charlton Athletic man to Real Madrid pair Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Vazquez, the two-time La Liga champion said:

"I would be gutted if he left because people like Gomez are absolutely priceless. If you go back to Real Madrid, they have got Lucas Vasquez and Nacho, who have both been at the club for over ten years. If you speak to any of their teammates about what they think of them, they adore them. That's why they're still there. Teams need players like that and they are just as important as the superstars."

With both Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas currently out injured, Gomez is believed to continue deputizing at left-back this entire month.

Gomez, who left Charlton to join Liverpool for £3.5 million in 2015, has contributed eight assists in 198 overall appearances for his club so far.