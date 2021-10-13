Liverpool keen to sign Barcelona star, Jurgen Klopp following him with 'great attention' - Reports

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly interested in signing Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Klopp is monitoring Dembele with "great attention." The manager has reportedly prioritized the signing of a top-quality forward in January to provide competition and cover to Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 in a deal worth £105 million. He was one of the brightest young prospects in the world when he joined Ronald Koeman's side.

Despite showing glimpses of his ability during his three seasons with Barcelona, the Frenchman has endured a torrid time due to recurring hamstring injuries and disciplinary issues off the field. He has managed to make just 118 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 30 goals.

Dembele put in a number of impressive performances for Barcelona last season as he helped the club win the Copa Del Rey. He scored 11 goals in 44 appearances for the Catalan giants in all competitions.

The 24-year-old has, however, rejected the opportunity to extend his contract with Barcelona. His contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent next summer.

Dembele was close to joining Manchester United last summer before rejecting the move at the eleventh hour. He could now choose to end his time in Barcelona by joining Liverpool in January.

Liverpool could look to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona for a bargain price in January

Ousmane Dembele's contract with Barcelona is set to expire at the end of the current season

Liverpool will be bracing themselves for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in January. The duo will join their respective international teams for the Africa Cup of Nations. The Reds will therefore look to sign a forward to boost their strength and depth in attack.

Barcelona could be forced to sell Ousmane Dembele for a bargain price in January as he will have just six months remaining on his contract with the club. The Catalans cannot risk losing the Frenchman on a free transfer next summer due to their dire financial situation.

Ousmane Dembele's injury history and lack of consistency at Barcelona could, however, prove to be a source of concern for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. The German tactician could opt to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore instead.

