Liverpool keen on signing Premier League forward as a replacement for Roberto Firmino – Reports

With Roberto Firmino set to leave this summer, Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing a young Premier League forward to fill the void. According to Goal (via TBR Football), the Reds have set their sights on Brighton's 18-year-old striker, Evan Ferguson.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic breakout season with the Seagulls, showcasing remarkable skill and maturity in his all-around game despite his young age. Though his goal tally may not be staggering, with just four in 13 games, his performances have been impressive enough to draw praise from football superstar Kylian Mbappe.

In a recent interview ahead of France's clash with Ireland, who have called up the youngster, Mbappe admitted to having watched footage of Ferguson this season. As quoted by the Irish Independent, he said (via TBR Football):

"We saw some clips of him. It's his first season as a striker, an important striker for that team. But we hope tomorrow that it is not good for him, we want to win and we want to do a good job. But he is a good player."

While Ferguson recently signed a new deal with Brighton, making a transfer more challenging, Liverpool remain keen on acquiring the talented forward. The Reds are expected to keep a close eye on his progress, ready to seize the opportunity to bring him to Anfield when the time is right.

Liverpool are confident of signing Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich

Liverpool are reportedly optimistic about securing the signature of 20-year-old Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch at the end of the season. Currently struggling for game time at Bayern Munich, Gravenberch has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga. According to Football Insider (via CaughtOffside), the Reds believe they can finalize a deal.

Gravenberch joined Bayern Munich in a £20 million transfer at the beginning of the season but has found it challenging to establish himself as a regular starter. A move to Anfield may be the perfect solution. The Reds are in need of midfield reinforcements, and the Dutchman could find ample opportunities to prove himself.

Under the guidance of renowned coach Jurgen Klopp, Gravenberch has the potential to develop into a top-class player. His time at Ajax showcased his impressive talent, and a move to Liverpool could help him realize that potential.

However, it remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich will be willing to part ways with Gravenberch this summer. If they decide to sell, they will likely seek to recoup the £20 million initially paid for the promising midfielder.

