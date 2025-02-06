Liverpool keeping tabs on 19-year-old attacker from LaLiga club: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Real Betis youngster Jesus Rodriguez. This is per a report from PTV Sevilla, which claims that the Reds are checking the progress of the 19-year-old winger.

If the Merseysiders are to secure the attacker's services, they might have to splash the cash, with the player contracted with his side till the summer of 2029. Moreover, it will be interesting to see if Rodrguez himself wants to move to Anfield due to the competition he will face at the club.

Liverpool currently have multiple options to deploy on the left wing, with Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo currently fighting it out for a place out there. The current boss, Arne Slot, could also turn to Diogo Jota, who is capable of playing in this position.

That being said, Rodriguez will have the chance to compete for top honors with the Reds. Currently, Slot and company, are leading the Premier League standings, six points clear of second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand.

They've had a strong UEFA Champions League season this year as well and finished on top of the table after the group stages. The young winger has also registered four caps for the Spain under-19 team to date but is yet to score.

John Barnes makes comment about Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah's contract situation

John Barnes believes Liverpool must consider the length of Mohamed Salah's new deal if they are to hand him out one. The Egypt international's current agreement expires in the summer of 2025, and could exit the club for free.

While Barnes believes that the former Roma man needs to continue, he claims that Salah might slow down in a few years. Speaking to The Independent, he stated (via Rousing The Kop):

"If you look from an attacking perspective, we have (Luis) Diaz, (Cody) Gakpo, (Curtis) Jones and Mo is up there with the best of them at this moment in time."

“He is going to slow down maybe next year or the year after. If you look at what he’s doing now and give him a four-year contract and think he’s going to be the same in three years, he won’t. The club has to make the right decision," he added.

Salah has been on fire this season, having scored 25 goals and bagged 17 assists in 33 appearances across competitions. He's won a Premier League and the UEFA Champions League trophy once each, among other honors at Anfield.

