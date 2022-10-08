Liverpool keeping tabs on four Galatasaray players - Reports

Liverpool are keeping tabs on as many as four Galatasaray players, as per reports by The Sun. The report claims that the Merseyside club's scouts watched the Turkish club's 2-1 Super Lig win over Konyaspor on September 16.
The Reds are monitoring Sacha Boey, Victor Nelsson, Kerem Akturkoglu and Yunus Akgun. All four players have impressed this season for Galatasaray, who are just a point behind league leaders Adana Demirspor with a game in hand.
Right-back Sacha Boey has impressed since joining from Rennes in 2021, making 27 appearances across competitions for the Turkish giants.
Victor Nelsson continues to impress at the heart of the defense after joining Galatasaray in the summer of 2021 from FC Copenhagen. He has also earned seven caps for Denmark.
Turkish winger duo of Kerem Akturkoglu and Yunus Akgun have also impressed this season. Their best days are ahead of them as they are currently aged 23 and 22, respectively.
Liverpool must pick up their game after a poor start to the season
Just like the past few seasons, Liverpool started the ongoing campaign as favorites for the Premier League title along with Manchester City.
The two clubs have dominated English football recently, with Liverpool winning one and City winning four league titles in the last five years.
However, Jurgen Klopp's side have not been at their usual best this campaign and are a long way behind in the title race.
They find themselves ninth in the table with 10 points in seven games and just two wins under their belt.
They face league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday, which will be a huge test of their credentials.
Arsenal are in red-hot form right now and another defeat would put the Reds in a difficulyt situation.
They need to find a response now after a dismal start to the season and Jurgen Klopp has to ensure that.
