Liverpool keeping tabs on Premier League attacker as potential Mohamed Salah replacement: Reports

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are keeping tabs on West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Reds want to be ready in case the Egypt international departs next year.

Salah was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad this summer. The SPL champions were reportedly willing to offer as much as £215 million for the Egyptian, a world record transfer fee.

A move, though, didn't materialize and Salah stayed put at Liverpool. That said, Al-Ittihad are expected to reignite their interest in Salah next summer. Hence, the Merseysiders have reportedly begun their search for a replacement.

As per the aforementioned source, they have identified Bowen as a player who can possibly replace Salah. The Englishman has been in great form for West Ham United so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in four matches across competitions.

The Reds have been keeping tabs on Bowen for a while now and could finally plan on bringing the attacker to Anfield if Mohamed Salah leaves.

SPL director confirms that Al-Ittihad will continue their pursuit of Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's Salah was heavily linked with a move to Al-Ittihad in the summer transfer market. Some reports even claimed that Salah was open to making the switch to the Middle East.

While a transfer didn't materialize, Al-Ittihad are expected to continue their pursuit of the attacker according to Michael Emenalo, director of the Saudi Pro League. He told Sky Sports:

"First and foremost, Mohamed Salah is one of the best players on the planet. I've said before, privately and publicly that we welcome anybody that wants to come [to the SPL] and that includes Salah. But we have to do things in a very professional and respectful manner. That's what we're there for, it's what the SPL has been refined to do - bring professionalism, respect for efficiencies, and do things in a competent way."

He added:

"If it didn't happen, it's not because we no longer fancy the player, or because we have a problem with Liverpool. It's because certain things that need to align for all the parties involved in the process didn't align. Nobody is angry, we move on, but we absolutely close no doors and if the opportunity is there to do things and do it well - and it brings Mohamed Salah to the Saudi Pro League we will all be very grateful."

Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in world football. His potential move to the SPL will be a massive addition to the league.