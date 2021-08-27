Liverpool keeping tabs on West Ham attacker - Reports

Liverpool seem to have wrapped up their transfer business for the summer but the Reds are still monitoring a couple of players they could consider signing in future transfer windows.

According to reports, Liverpool are keeping tabs on West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen. The 24-year-old appeared on the Merseysiders' radar last month and even though they have no immediate plans to lure him to Anfield, they want to keep monitoring his development as they believe he has big potential.

Jarrod Bowen is on Liverpool's shortlist for potential attacking targets. Jurgen Klopp a big fan. Whether they reinforce the squad in that area in this window depends largely on whether Origi/Shaqiri move on. #LFC https://t.co/GqbOZf7r8k — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 21, 2021

The same source mentions that West Ham aren't considering parting ways with the forward this summer. They are not under any financial pressure to sell any of their players, especially knowing quite well that getting a replacement will be difficult with just four days left before the transfer window shuts.

Jarrod Bowen is a very talented attacker who is capable of playing as a winger, a striker or even a midfielder. At 24 years, the Englishman still has a lot of time to improve, making it a sensible idea for Liverpool to keep an eye on his development.

Jarrod Bowen’s stats for West Ham last season were decent, and rank well compared to Liverpool.



• 8 PL goals (4th)

• 36 dribbles (3rd, same as Salah)

• 55 shots (4th)

• 6 shots inside 6-yard box (3rd, same as Salah)

• 5 assists (2nd)



Could be decent at the right price? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/I0HDMv7bgT — LFC Stats (@LFCData) July 21, 2021

Bowen joined West Ham from Hull City in January 2020. So far, he's made 55 appearances for the Hammers across all competitions, with a record of nine goals and 10 assists to his name. It remains to be seen if he'll be switching to Anfield in the near future.

Liverpool off to a bright start in the Premier League

Having struggled to secure a top-four finish in the table last season, Liverpool have come back into the English top flight this term with a bang.

Jurgen Klopp's men put up a sensational display in their league opener versus Norwich City, coming out on top with a 3-0 victory at Anfield. They followed it up with another convincing 2-0 victory against Burnley last weekend. The result placed them third on the table, tied at six points with first-placed West Ham and second-placed Chelsea.

Up next, Liverpool will welcome Chelsea to Anfield in what promises to be an epic clash between the two Premier League giants. Both clubs have been brilliant since the beginning of the term. It remains to be seen if Liverpool can find the motivation to beat the Blues and seal all three points on their home ground.

