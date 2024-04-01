Liverpool lead race for £103 million-rated Manchester United target: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly emerged as the main contenders to snap up Benfica star Joao Neves, who has also been linked with Manchester United, this summer.

Neves, 19, has emerged as an indispensable member of Benfica's squad since his professional debut in December 2022. He has proven to be essential for his team's Primeira Liga title push in the ongoing season.

A right-footed defensive midfielder blessed with passing and work-rate, Neves has started 41 of his 46 appearances across all competitions this term. He has bagged three goals and contributed two assists so far.

Expand Tweet

Now, according to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Liverpool are expected to offer tough competition to Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign Neves. They are thought to be in pole position as they could offer the star UEFA Champions League football next season.

Liverpool, who revamped their entire midfield last summer, allegedly relish a stellar working relationship with Benfica due to Darwin Nunez's transfer in 2022. They are hoping to bank on their past connection with the Eagles to finalise a potential move for the young player.

Neves, who renewed his Benfica deal last August, currently has a buyout clause of close to £103 million. Should he join the Reds, he would emerge as a successor to the ageing Wataru Endo in the number six role.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane hails Liverpool's winner in 2-1 win over Brighton

Earlier on Sunday (March 31), Liverpool climbed to the top of the 2023-24 Premier League table with a 2-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield. After Danny Welbeck's early opener, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah each netted on either side of the half-time break.

Expand Tweet

Speaking to Sky Sports, Manchester United legend Roy Keane lavished praise on the Reds for their exciting style of play during Salah's 65th-minute winner. He said (h/t Metro):

"[Alexis Mac Allister] is a smart footballer, I'll tell you that. I'm usually impressed with him and his decision making. And again, like anything else, when you just speed things up in the final third... he gets it here, the execution, the weight of the pass, the first touch from Mohamed Salah – beautiful. Sexy football to me this... love watching it."

Liverpool, who will host Sheffield United on Thursday, are atop with 67 points from 29 league matches so far. Manchester United, on the other hand, are sixth with 48 points from the same number of league games.