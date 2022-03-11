Liverpool leading the race to sign 24-year-old Serie A defender - Reports

Liverpool are currently in pole position to secure the services of Torino defender Gleison Bremer, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport (via Sport Witness).

The 24-year-old is currently wanted by a host of European clubs. These include the likes of Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli.

According to the aforementioned source, Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of Bremer and has been following the progress of the young defender for three years. The Reds are also rumored to send a scout to have a look at the Brazilian playing against Inter Milan in Serie A on Sunday.

The report also stated that Gleison Bremer is currently learning English, which suggests a move to the Premier League could be on the cards.

However, Liverpool are not the only English side to have shown interest in the defender. The Reds are joined by Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the Torino centre-back.

According to Transfermarkt, Bremer is valued at €20 million. However, one can expect the rise to skyrocket once Premier League clubs show interest in a player.

Gleison Bremer has been one of Torino's most consistent players this season. He has missed just two Serie A matches this season.

Bremer has made 25 appearances this season and has contributed two goals and an assist. The Brazilian currently has a contract at Torino until the summer of 2024.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



"I dream of the World Cup with Brazil", Bremer said. Inter are still considering Gleison Bremer as one of priorities for summer window. He's in the list - as he's performing at top level with Torino, while Bayern & top European clubs sent scouts to monitor him."I dream of the World Cup with Brazil", Bremer said. Inter are still considering Gleison Bremer as one of priorities for summer window. He's in the list - as he's performing at top level with Torino, while Bayern & top European clubs sent scouts to monitor him. 🇧🇷 #transfers "I dream of the World Cup with Brazil", Bremer said.

Liverpool currently have four great defenders at the club in Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate. However, adding another defender to their ranks won't do any harm to Jurgen Klopp's side.

Despite their quality, these defenders are quite injury-prone and adding Bremer to the squad would make sense for the Reds.

Liverpool face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday

Liverpool will travel to the south of England to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds are currently on a seven-game winning run in the league which has seen them right up there with Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

As things stand, the Reds are second in the standings, having amassed 63 points from 27 matches. They are currently six points behind league leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

Liverpool FC @LFC The boss covered a range of topics in his #BHALIV press conference 🗣 The boss covered a range of topics in his #BHALIV press conference 🗣

Liverpool have two consecutive away games coming up in the Premier League. Following their game against Brighton, the Reds will then face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

