Liverpool learn £70m asking price for 24-year-old star but face competition from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr: Reports 

Liverpool can sign Mohammed Kudus for less than his release clause this summer, according to Football Insider. However, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have their eyes on the Ghanaian as well.

Kudus hit the ground running after joining West Ham United from Ajax last summer. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old has failed to hold on to those high standards this campaign.

Kudus has registered just three goals and three assists from 30 games across competitions this season. However, his stock remains high, with Al-Nassr already plotting to prise him away at the end of the season.

With Cristiano Ronaldo in the final phase of his career, the Saudi club have to lay down succession plans for the future. Kudus' ability to play across the front line could make him a fine option for the job.

However, the Ghanaian is wanted at Liverpool as well. The Reds are preparing for an eventful summer, after enjoying an impressive run under Arne Slot so far.

While Mohammed Salah has agreed to an extension at Anfield, he cannot be expected to carry on forever. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, and Luis Diaz are staring at uncertain futures, and Kudus could be an upgrade.

The Ghanaian reportedly has an £80m release clause in his contract. However, West Ham United are willing to let him go for £70m, which will suit Liverpool. Interestingly, the report adds that Kudus is not at the top of their wish list.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Liverpool in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has faced Liverpool 14 times in his career, during his time with Manchester United and Real Madrid. He won nine games and lost four others.

Interestingly, CR7 had a 100% record against the Reds during his time with Los Blancos. The Portuguese faced the Merseyside club on three occasions, all in the Champions League, and won all games.

All of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's defeats against Liverpool came during his time with the Red Devils. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored three goals and set up one more against the Reds in his career so far.

Interestingly, CR7 last faced the Merseyside club in the 2022/23 campaign, during his second stint with Manchester United. The Portuguese superstar came off the bench in the 86th minute of a 2-1 win. He had a fallout with then-manager Erik ten Hag later that year and ended up leaving Old Trafford in December 2022 to join Al-Nassr.

