Liverpool learn £70m asking price for 24-year-old star but face competition from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr: Reports 

Liverpool can sign Mohammed Kudus for less than his release clause this summer, according to Football Insider. However, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have their eyes on the Ghanaian as well.
Kudus hit the ground running after joining West Ham United from Ajax last summer. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old has failed to hold on to those high standards this campaign.
Kudus has registered just three goals and three assists from 30 games across competitions this season. However, his stock remains high, with Al-Nassr already plotting to prise him away at the end of the season.
With Cristiano Ronaldo in the final phase of his career, the Saudi club have to lay down succession plans for the future. Kudus' ability to play across the front line could make him a fine option for the job.
However, the Ghanaian is wanted at Liverpool as well. The Reds are preparing for an eventful summer, after enjoying an impressive run under Arne Slot so far.
While Mohammed Salah has agreed to an extension at Anfield, he cannot be expected to carry on forever. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, and Luis Diaz are staring at uncertain futures, and Kudus could be an upgrade.
The Ghanaian reportedly has an £80m release clause in his contract. However, West Ham United are willing to let him go for £70m, which will suit Liverpool. Interestingly, the report adds that Kudus is not at the top of their wish list.
