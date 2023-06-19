Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard breaks silence on rumors linking him with managerial job in Saudi Arabia: Reports

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard reacted to rumors of him being linked with becoming the new manager of the Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq. The legendary midfielder has been heavily linked with a return to management.

He has been out of action since being sacked as the Aston Villa manager last year. He was linked with taking charge of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq. The former player, though, said (via The Anfield Talk):

“There’s been a lot in the media, a lot of it not true.”

Journalist Romain Molina also reported that the Liverpool legend left Saudi Arabia without signing a formal contract with Al-Ettifaq. Molina wrote on Twitter:

"Gerrard didn't sign his contract with Al-Etiffaq before he left Saudi Arabia. There are serious doubts about his arrival..."

Gerrard didn't sign his contract with Al-Etiffaq before he left Saudi Arabia. There are serious doubts about his arrival...

Whether the Liverpool legend returns as a manager of any club remains to be seen.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard once gave his verdict on Everton transfer target

Everton have been linked with making a move for Alfredo Morelos after Dominick Calvert Lewin suffered yet another injury-plagued campaign in 2022-23. The Colombia national currently plays for the Scottish club Rangers.

Gerrard, formerly Rangers' manager, once gave his verdict on Morelos as a player. He picked out the qualities that the Colombian attacker possesses. Speaking in December 2019, he said (via Liverpool World):

"Alfredo is Alfredo. He’s a born goalscorer. He’s a human being, some days he won’t be able to be the hero. But he’s got to be up there as player of the tournament so far. He’s scored big goals against top opposition. I had no doubt he was going to bounce back. That’s what I see in him."

He added:

“If he gets praise, he’s right back on to perform. If he gets criticism, he tends to put it behind him and do his best for the team.”

Morelos has so far scored 124 goals and has provided 58 assists in 269 matches for Rangers. Hence, he could prove to be a key signing for the Toffees in the near future.

