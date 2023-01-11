Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in talks to take over shock national team job: Reports

Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard is reportedly in talks to become Poland's national team manager. Since being sacked by Aston Villa in October last year, the Englishman has been out of management.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Polish Football Association have opened talks with Gerrard over succeeding Czeslaw Michniewicz. The former Reds captain is said to be weighing up the offer.

Poland exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the last 16 after a 3-1 defeat to France. Michniewicz left his post as Biało-czerwoni boss when his contract expired on New Year's Day.

Gerrard is a surprising name in the frame to become Michniewicz's replacement, but the Polish FA may have been impressed by his stint in charge of SPL side Rangers. He oversaw 124 wins, 41 draws, and 27 defeats at Ibrox.

The former Reds captain led the Scottish side to their first SPL title in 10 years in 2021, ending arch-rivals Celtic's hopes of becoming the first side to win the league 10 times in a row.

However, Gerrard endured a difficult period in charge of Aston Villa after opting to head to Villa Park in November 2021. He managed 13 wins, eight draws, and 19 losses as Villains' boss.

Fabinho claims that the love from Liverpool will help new signing Cody Gakpo settle in

Fabinho believes Gakpo (left) will feel the love from Anfield.

Gakpo arrived at Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the winter transfer window for around £40 million. The Dutch forward was heavily linked with a move to rivals Manchester United but headed to Anfield instead.

He comes with a reputation of being one of Europe's top wide forwards, scoring 13 goals and contributing 17 assists in 24 appearances across competitions for PSV. The forward made his debut for the Reds in the side's 2-2 FA Cup third-round draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fabinho knows all about being a new arrival on Merseyside, joining the club in 2018 from AS Monaco. He believes that Gakpo will feel at home around the people working at Anfield (via the club's official website):

"When I arrived at Liverpool, it was really important the way the people treated me... People from the club – not just manager and players but people who work in the kitchen and everyone – were really nice with me. This will not be different with Gakpo."

He added:

"So, I hope he will feel the love, feel really welcome here and be ready to play."

Gakpo signed a five-year contract with Klopp's side and joins an exciting attack that includes the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Luis Diaz.

