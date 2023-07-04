Liverpool-linked defender expresses desire to join Premier League rivals: Reports

Liverpool target and Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven is reportedly hoping to join Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Van de Ven, 22, has cemented himself as a vital starter for Wolfsburg over the last season. He helped his club finish eighth in the Bundesliga table with 49 points from 34 matches, starting 33 games along the way.

A left-footed centre-back blessed with pace and tackling, the Dutchman has drawn interest from Liverpool in the recent past. However, he has reportedly emerged as a top defensive transfer target for Tottenham.

Taking to Twitter, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated that Van de Ven has told his agents about his wish to join Spurs soon. He wrote:

"Micky van de Ven's camp told Wolfsburg of player's strong desire to join Spurs. Negotiations are underway between the Tottenham and Wolfsburg, he's among top targets as revealed last week."

During a recent interaction with Voetbal International, Van de Ven was asked about the recent links with Ange Postecoglou's side. He replied:

"I have been forwarded it. I have seen it. [Interest] goes through my agent now. If serious things come up, he will surely call me."

Should Van de Ven secure a permanent move to Spurs this summer, he could be a key starter for them. He would displace Davinson Sanchez as the left-sided centre-back in Postecoglou's preferred 4-3-3 system.

Meanwhile, the Volendam youth product could also prove to be a good signing for Liverpool. He would provide competition to Ibrahima Konate and also fill in as an emergency left-back option if and when required.

Liverpool urged to rope in Bundesliga star

In his column for Caught Offside, ex-Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore shared his thoughts on Bayern Munich star Marcel Sabitzer. He wrote:

"There have been recent reports that the Bavarians are happy for the Austrian to leave permanently for a fee of just £13m – if that is true, I cannot believe United haven't snapped their hand off already."

Collymore urged the Reds to snap up the Austrian midfielder, adding:

"If they're not going to take Bayern Munich up on it, I wonder if Klopp will think about it. He's proven he can play in the Premier League and that fee is almost too good to turn down, especially when it's senior international-level midfielders you're in the market for!"

Sabitzer, 29, spent half-a-season on loan at Manchester United during the 2022-23 campaign. He scored three goals in 18 matches for them.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have already paid £95 million on two midfielders this summer so far – Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

