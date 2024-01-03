Liverpool-linked English midfielder attracting interest from rivals Arsenal: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil, who is said to be a target for Liverpool as well. The 22-year-old is reportedly also on Tottenham Hotspur's radar and the Championship side are bracing themselves for a bidding war.

As per a report in the Sunderland National, Neil is on Arsenal's radar, and the Gunners are readying a bid. The midfielder has mainly featured as a defensive midfielder but has played as an attacking midfielder in seven games as well.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly looking to sign a midfielder with Mohamed Elneny set to leave in January. The Englishman is seen as the ideal replacement as he can be eased into the starting XI next season.

Jurgen Klopp is also a fan of the midfielder and the Reds reportedly made a move for him last summer. However, they could not agree on a deal with Sunderland but were still keeping tabs on him.

Apart from Arsenal and Liverpool, Burnley also made a move for Neil in the summer but had their offer rejected. Sporting CP are also said to be looking to sign the midfielder and have serious interest in him.

Liverpool told to they will have to pay over £10 million to sign Arsenal target

Football pundit Carlton Palmer has urged Sunderland to keep hold of Dan Neil and not entertain offers for him. Speaking to Football League World, the pundit urged the Black Cats to keep hold of the midfielder, who is contracted with them until 2026, and use him to help them get back into the Premier League.

He said:

"Sunderland are preparing themselves for a transfer window scramble to retain Dan Neil. Reports are suggesting Liverpool, Arsenal, and Spurs are interested, just to name a few Premier League clubs keen to win his signature. Liverpool, in fact, made an enquiry in the summer without putting forward an offer. Sunderland are in an incredibly strong position with the player. Neil's contract does not expire until the summer of 2026. He's having another fantastic season. The midfield player is reportedly happy to stay at Sunderland and wishes to help them return to the Premier League."

He added:

"At 22, he's technically gifted, he's an English player as well; that satisfies the criteria of supplying home-grown talent for the big clubs I think Dan could make the step up to the Premier League, but we know Sunderland's policy of developing young players and buying them at relatively low prices and then selling them on for big profit. I think it would take a huge offer for Sunderland to let Neil go in the January transfer window. I think you would be looking at in excess of £10million."

Dan Neil has played 25 matches in the Championship this season and has scored four goals while assisting three. He has been at Sunderland for his entire career but is slowly getting interest from Premier League sides.