Liverpool linked with interest in signing 26-year-old Germany international: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly linked with a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus once again.

According to 90min (h/t Liverpool Echo), the Germany international is one of the several midfielders linked with a move to the Reds this summer. They were first linked with him in 2021 after Georginio Wijnaldum left as a free agent to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Liverpool haven't lost track of him since. Their urgency to strengthen their midfield is arguably greater than it has ever been. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner look set to leave the club as free agents this summer.

Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho are only makeshift midfielders and haven't amassed enough experience to play in central midfield week in and week out. Neuhaus, in that regard, could be a smart solution.

The 26-year-old is believed to be valued at £31 million and his contract at Borussia-Park expires in June 2024. He plays as a No. 8 but can also deputise in defensive midfield and is a complete midfielder who can contribute at both ends of the pitch.

Neuhaus has registered 22 goals and 24 assists in 170 appearances for Die Fohlen since joining them in the summer of 2017. His desire to remain at his current club remains to be seen as they are on course to finish outside the top seven for the third season running.

A move to Liverpool would, hence, be a step up for him and he may not have to struggle for playing time under Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp confident Liverpool are still an attractive destination even if they miss out on UCL

The UEFA Champions League continues to be the most revered tournament for clubs across Europe. The recognition and the financial benefits that come with it are arguably unmatched by any other competition.

For a 'big six' Premier League club, missing out on the top four is the closest thing their fans experience to the feeling of relegation. Liverpool are right in the thick of the top-four race this season.

However, Jurgen Klopp believes the Reds are still an attractive destination for players even if the club isn't in the Champions League. He told reporters, via the Independent:

"There is only one thing we can’t guarantee this year is Champions League football but all the rest is still the same, it is a fantastic football club with a really good team and hopefully even better next year. It is still Liverpool, we are really attractive for a lot of players and should not forget that."

Liverpool have 62 points from 35 games and trail fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a match in hand, by a solitary point.

