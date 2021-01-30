Liverpool linked with move for West Ham United defender Issa Diop - Reports

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are considering a move for West Ham United defender Issa Diop, as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his defence ahead of the transfer deadline on Monday.

With Liverpool suffering several injuries in defense, sources close to the French center-back claims that the Reds have enquired about a potential loan move for the defender.

Liverpool have been without several key central defenders over the course of the season due to injuries, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez suffering long-term injuries.

Jurgen Klopp confirms that Joel Matip has suffered an ankle injury.



Last week, Jurgen Klopp’s men suffered yet another massive blow following injuries to Fabinho and Joel Matip, meaning Liverpool are now left with Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips as their only natural center-back options, while Jordan Henderson could come in as a make-shift defender.

Liverpool are reportedly desperate to bring in defensive reinforcements and have identified West Ham United’s Issa Diop for a potential loan move.

Liverpool looking to snap up Issa Diop on loan

West Ham United v Burnley FC - Premier League

Since the arrival of David Moyes in 2017, Issa Diop has fallen down the pecking order of defenders and is the least preferred amongst the likes of Angelo Ogbonna, Craig Dawson and Fabian Balbuena.

The 24-year-old has reportedly been made available for a loan move before the end of the winter window as he has made just six appearances for the Hammers this season.

With the current defensive crisis at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has now turned his attention to the Frenchman, who could be a temporary fix for Liverpool.

Sources close to West Ham CB Issa Diop claim that Liverpool have enquired about the French defender. However, the Hammers are not likely to sanction a loan for the £20 million-rated defender should the Reds come calling, unless it came with an obligation to buy. [@TheAthleticUK] pic.twitter.com/UQwMl3ewOQ — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 30, 2021

However, West Ham United reportedly want an obligation to buy included in any loan deal for the defender, who is rated around the £20 million mark.

They are also requesting that all of his wages covered to be covered throughout the course of his loan spell, and this might prove to be a stumbling block in Liverpool’s chase for the defender.

Diop moved to West Ham United in June 2018, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract. The Frenchman broke the club’s then-transfer record in a £22 million deal from Toulouse, beating the previous record of £20 million set with the signing of Marko Arnautovic in July 2017.