Liverpool linked with stunning Bundesliga double swoop worth €100m to kick off Arne Slot era: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in two Bundesliga stars as the first two signings in the Arne Slot era. They have added Piero Hincapie and Willian Pacho as two of their transfer targets this summer, as per journalist Christian Martin (via TEAMtalk).

Hincapie had an excellent season with Bayer Leverkusen as they won the Bundesliga without losing a single game. They also won the DFB-Pokal but lost in the UEFA Europa League final against Atalanta - their only defeat of the season. The Ecuadorian centre-back made 43 appearances across competitions, also contributing one goal and one assist.

Liverpool hope a bid in the region of €50 million should be enough to get Hincapie's signature while Leverkusen are hoping for €60 million. The Reds also have Willian Pacho, who is also expected to cost around €50 million, on their list.

Pacho made 44 appearances across competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt as they finished sixth in the Bundesliga, qualifying for the Europa League. His contract is set to expire in 2028 while Hincapie's contract with Bayer Leverkusen will expire in 2027.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are on the lookout for defenders as Joel Matip is set to leave upon the expiration of his contract this summer. Virgil van Dijk's future also remains in doubt following Jurgen Klopp's departure. Moreover, Ibrahima Konate has been far from his best.

Virgil van Dijk opens up about his contract situation at Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk recently opened up about his contract situation at Anfield and his conversation with new manager Arne Slot about his future. The 32-year-old asserted that he is open to potential contract extension talks but is currently focused on the UEFA Euro 2024.

Van Dijk told De Telegraaf:

"Of course [I am open to contract talks]. You can always talk and we will see how that will go."

"I didn't know Arne Slot at all. This was the first conversation. That felt good. We discussed everything. About the selection, but also about my personal situation. But he also believes that the focus should now be entirely on the Dutch team.

"I didn't have the feeling that this was a farewell conversation and I think he also sees me in Liverpool 2.0. I got the feeling that he is happy that I am still there and will be there next season, so that I can help him where necessary. This allows us to achieve success on the field.”

Van Dijk's contract is set to expire in 2025 and there have been no reports of an extension so far. He was a key player for an injury-plagued Liverpool side in the 2023-24 season, making 48 appearances across competitions.