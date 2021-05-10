Liverpool looking to trump Manchester United in race for Dortmund star - Reports

Liverpool are looking to beat rivals Manchester United and other elite European clubs to the signature of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the 21-year old English international. He is reportedly keen to bring Jadon Sancho to Anfield and topple Manchester United in the process.

However, Liverpool and Manchester United aren't the only clubs interested in Sancho. German giants Bayern Munich too have put their name forward and are eyeing the former Man City academy player.

Liverpool/ Klopp also very keen on the player, but have to sell either Salah or Mané to have the necessary money for Sancho’s fee — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) May 10, 2021

Liverpool need to offload either Salah or Mane to land Sancho

Under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool have a sell-to-buy policy. If Jurgen Klopp wants to get his hands on Jadon Sancho, Liverpool will need to offload either Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane.

Borussia Dortmund are rumored to be asking for a fee close to €100 million for Jadon Sancho. Amid a global pandemic where finances are tight everywhere, Liverpool need to generate funds by selling one of their prized front-threes.

The question is who will Liverpool offload if they are really interested in signing Sancho?

Sadio Mane has had a torrid season. The Senegalese has scored just 14 goals this season, while his Egyptian teammate Mohamed Salah has been more consistent in front of goal, scoring 29 in all competitions.

Sancho is eyeing a return to England this summer. (Photo by Friedemann Vogel - Pool/Getty Images)

Manchester United are the more tempting option for Sancho

Jadon Sancho was keen on a move to Manchester United last season before the deal fell through at the eleventh hour. The Red Devils have been chasing Sancho for about 2 years now and have a realistic chance of signing the 21-year old this summer.

For Sancho, Manchester United are still the more tempting option. While Liverpool are still struggling to qualify for the Champions League next season, Manchester United have already secured a top-four berth. Under the circumstances, United could also offer Sancho a better wage package compared to Liverpool.

Jadon Sancho can fill the void on the Manchester United wing. Signing a proper winger will allow manager Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer to play Marcus Rashford or Mason Greenwood in their more natural role as a striker.

A report says United are preparing a sensational £175m double bid for Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland #mufc https://t.co/wWAdfArfUV pic.twitter.com/LfSgFxPu3C — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) May 10, 2021

Jadon Sancho has shone brightly since leaving Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund in 2017. The England international has made 134 appearances for Dortmund, scoring 48 goals along the way.