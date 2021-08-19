Liverpool looking to sign two more players this summer – Reports

Liverpool are reportedly looking to offload a few players before signing new ones. However, Jurgen Klopp is looking to sign a midfielder and a striker this summer.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are keen to get Jurgen Klopp his targets but are looking to make space first. The Reds reportedly need to raise funds and make space in the squad before signing fresh faces.

The Reds signed Ibrahima Konaté early in the summer and were touted to make more signings. Saul Niguez was linked with the club for a long time but those rumors have died down.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano said:

"I think Jurgen Klopp was so clear. Liverpool need to sell players before they buy new players. This is the only thing Liverpool can do in this market. I think Jurgen Klopp has been so clear. To sign a new striker or a new midfielder, they need to sell some players. For the midfielder, it has to be an opportunity. To sign a striker, they need to sell some players."

Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool transfer plans

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Liverpool are looking to make space in the squad. However, he claims they are keen to promote their youngsters this season and are making them a part of the first team.

The Liverpool manager wants to work with the likes of Harvey Elliot and Ben Woodburn this season, instead of bringing in top talents to fill in the spaces. Jurgen Klopp said:

"We have to keep the spaces open for these exceptional talents and that's what we try. It's not always possible and that doesn't mean it will happen next week, next month or next year. It's just we need to show that we are a club who gives opportunity to these kind of talents. That's what we want to show.”

However, they did take the opportunity to strengthen their defensive options with the signing of Ibrahima Konaté from RB Leipzig for a reported £36 million fee.

Liverpool kicked off their Premier League season with a comfortable win over Norwich City last weekend. They face Burnley at home this weekend before welcoming the Champions League winners Chelsea to Anfield.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava