Liverpool looking to sign £60m rated star compared to former Reds star Javier Mascherano - Reports

Liverpool are now considering a move for £60 million-rated midfielder Alan Varela, who has been likened to club legend Javier Mascherano. This comes after the 22-year-old's impressive performances in the Portugal Liga with Porto, where he has flourished into a fine player this season.

After spending three seasons with Boca Juniors, where he competed regularly in the first team, the Argentinian midfielder made the switch to Europe, joining Porto. This season has seen him surpass expectations, as he became a regular in the first team, playing 30 games in which he made five goal contributions. He has also played eight Champions League games with the Portuguese giants.

According to Rudy Galetti (via TBR Football), Liverpool are impressed with what they have seen from the 22-year-old and are contemplating meeting his release clause of £60 million. This comes amid a massive managerial change at Anfield, as the Merseysiders said goodbye to Jurgen Klopp, who managed the club for nine years.

Liverpool have announced their decision to hire Arne Slot from Feyenoord. Though he will have Japanese star Endo as a midfield option, the club have opted to hand him a younger defensive midfielder in Varela. The report also claims he has been compared to Javier Mascherano, who flourished at Anfield.

Liverpool not interested in Wolves winger, according to journalist

While the Anfield club are said to be looking at Varela to improve their options ahead of next season, they are not looking at Wolves winger Pedro Neto. According to Ben Jacobs, the 24-year-old's continual injury struggles are a reason to set him aside from their list of targets this summer.

The journalist told Give Me Sport:

"Liverpool and Pedro Neto have been linked, but I'm told that's not one that they are necessarily looking at, at the moment, partly because Wolves are going to insist on £60 million plus. And also the player's injury record at that price is maybe putting off Liverpool."

The price is also expected to put other suitors, who would also be concerned about his injury risk and fitness struggles since he joined up with Wolves. The last time he played more than 20 league games a season was in 2020-21 when he played 31 league games. However, his form in his 20 league games this season was impressive, as he scored twice and provided nine assists.