Liverpool looking to sign Manchester United target who has just changed agents – Reports

Liverpool are reportedly aiming to sign Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen, who has recently popped up on Manchester United's transfer radar, next January.

According to BILD, Malen has lately emerged as a hot topic of transfer speculation after changing his entourage. He has shifted from Rafaela Pimenta's agency to the Dutch XXL agency SEG in the recent past.

As a result, Liverpool have decided to add the 24-year-old to their radar, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp keeping a close eye on the versatile attacker. They are keen to make the most of the ex-Arsenal youth star's recent change as Cody Gakpo is also currently on SEG's books.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are scouting Malen with the intention of roping him in the winter transfer window, as per reporter Ekrem Konur.

Malen, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2026, has been a key starter for Dortmund since leaving PSV Eindhoven for around £26 million in 2021. He has scored 24 goals and laid out 16 assists in 91 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga side so far.

Ex-Liverpool star says Erik ten Hag will not last whole campaign at Manchester United

Speaking to UK-based betting website Grosvenor Sport, former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique stated that Erik ten Hag will be fired from his Manchester United job soon. He said (h/t Football Transfers):

"I do not think Ten Hag will finish this season at Manchester United. If they do keep him it will be because they are wanting to stick with a long-term project and they believe that he can change things. I think he has lost the dressing room."

Enrique, who played for Liverpool 99 times during his career, added:

"I'm not sure how long United will keep him for but I don't think they have any chance of making the top four this season. The players should still go out and perform regardless, but it's true that when you like the manager you play better for them. You want to win for them as well as for yourself and the fans."

Enrique also suggested Ten Hag has lost his dressing room's support:

"I don't believe that this is the case at United. I actually think that the players would be happy if Ten Hag was sacked. They want someone else and they don't believe that he is the right man. I don't think he has the backing of many players in the dressing room anymore – he's lost it."

Manchester United, who finished third in the Premier League last term, are sixth in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 24 points from 13 matches. They are next set to visit Newcastle United on December 2.

Overall, the Red Devils have registered 10 wins, one draw, and nine defeats in 20 games this season, netting 31 goals and conceding 33.