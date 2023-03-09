Liverpool looking to sign Spanish international on a free transfer as Bobby Firmino's replacement: Reports

Liverpool are planning to sign Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio as a replacement for exit-bound Roberto Firmino, as per journalist Jacques Talbot (h/t TheHardTackle).

The Brazil international has decided to call it quits at Anfield and will leave at the end of the season. Firmino joined Liverpool in the summer of 2015 and went on to become the player manager Jurgen Klopp effectively built his attack around.

He was one-third of the fearsome attacking triad which consisted of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. The 31-year-old has registered 108 goals and 79 assists in 354 appearances across competitions for Liverpool, winning every major trophy in the process.

However, his time in L4 is set to end this summer. The club have signed the likes of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo since the start of 2022 to refresh their attack.

Liverpool also like Asensio (I know, I know!) He is a free agent in the summer and would represent a cheap option and something of a replacement for the departing Roberto Firmino. Told Pep Lijnders is a big fan of Spaniard.

Diogo Jota, Salah, Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott complete the list of options Klopp has in his attack. Despite this, the Merseyside-based giants are on the lookout to replace him with Asensio.

The Spain international is also on a contract that expires this summer. He is yet to renew his terms with the Santiago Bernabeu outfit and could leave the club at the end of the campaign after an eight-year stay.

The former RCD Mallorca player is versatile and can play anywhere across the frontline, as well as in the No. 10 role. The 27-year-old is still in the prime years of his career and would naturally want more prominence in the Real Madrid set-up.

He has appeared in 18 La Liga games so far this season, but they have amounted to just 660 minutes on the pitch.

Liverpool teammate hints Roberto Firmino's contract situation can still change

Fabinho has hinted that his club and international teammate Roberto Firmino could still change his mind about leaving Liverpool.

Legend Two days after it's reported Firmino's leaving Liverpool, he scores their SEVENTH goal against Manchester United.Legend Two days after it's reported Firmino's leaving Liverpool, he scores their SEVENTH goal against Manchester United. Legend 🔴 https://t.co/qz0W5von7d

Speaking after his team's historic 7-0 league win against Manchester United at Anfield on 5 March, the defensive midfielder said (h/t Mirror):

"He’s a guy who for me should stay at Liverpool forever, who was very important since my arrival. And I don’t want to talk too much about the future, let’s enjoy these last few months that we have of him here."

Fabinho, who has played 171 times alongside Firmino for club and country, added:

"I don’t know if the situation can still change, but we joke with him a little. But let’s enjoy it while we have this player with us because he is a very special guy."

Seven of his 18 Premier League appearances so far this season have come from the bench. He has still managed to contribute handsomely by registering eight goals and four assists during that time.

