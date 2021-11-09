Liverpool looking to sign a winger in January with Salah and Mane set for AFCON duty - Reports

Liverpool are looking to sign a winger in January, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane set to leave the club for the African Cup of Nations, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Jurgen Klopp's side have made a decent start to their 2021-22 campaign. Liverpool currently sit fourth in the Premier League table and are four points behind first-placed Chelsea. The Reds have already booked their place in the round of 16 of the Champions League with two games remaining in the group.

Liverpool have set themselves up for a strong season in domestic competitions and Europe. However, they could receive a major blow when star forward Salah and Mane leave for the African Cup of Nations.

The African Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place in January and February. Salah and Mane are expected to star for Egypt and Senegal respectively. This could see Liverpool be without two of their main players for a chunk of matches at the turn of the year. The Reds are also expected to be without Guinea international Naby Keita during the period.

With Salah and Mane set to report for AFCON duty in January, Liverpool are looking to sign a winger in the winter transfer window, according to reports. However, the Anfield outfit are keen to ensure they do not make panic buys.

Liverpool signed Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies on the final day of the transfer window last season following an injury crisis at the back. The Reds are reportedly determined to avoid such a situation this around. However, they are also keen to identify the right target before proceeding.

Liverpool interested in Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma

One player Liverpool could look to sign in the winter transfer window is Villarreal star Danjuma. The Dutchman has been in fine form for the Spanish side since joining them from Bournemouth in the summer.

Danjuma has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 15 appearances for Villarreal so far this term. His performances for Unai Emery's side have seen him attract interest from Liverpool, according to reports.

UEFA EURO 2024 @EURO2024 🇳🇱 Arnaut Danjuma on 🔥



⚽️ 7 goals, 2 assists in 14 club games this season! 🇳🇱 Arnaut Danjuma on 🔥⚽️ 7 goals, 2 assists in 14 club games this season! https://t.co/Pxd0nTPKAO

At 24 years of age, Danjuma has a profile that suits Liverpool's transfer strategy. However, Villarreal reportedly have no plans to entertain the idea of selling him in January.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool have other players on their wishlist.

