Liverpool make £25.8 million bid to sign AS Roma midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are looking to sign AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini this summer, and have reportedly already made a bid of £25.8 million to sign him.

The Reds will be lighter in the midfield department next season following Gini Wijnaldum’s impending departure after his contract expires at the end of June.

Pellegrini’s low release clause has attracted Liverpool’s attention, and his ability to add goals to the team from midfield is also an interesting prospect for the Reds.

The Italian’s contract with Roma expires in the summer of 2022. AS Roma will not be too unhappy to sell him for the fee being mentioned if they fail to tie him down to a new deal this summer.

The Serie A side are expected to give Jose Mourinho some funds to stamp his authority on the squad this summer. The fee received from Pellegrini’s potential sale could be used to sign Granit Xhaka from Arsenal.

Pellegrini’s arrival would add more goals to the Liverpool team

The trio of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago could very well be part of Jürgen Klopp’s preferred midfield setup next season.

However, signing another midfielder who can score goals will be imperative. The duo of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have struggled with injuries and form, as Liverpool’s midfield as often looked more functional compared to the rest of the teams around them.

Pellegrini scored seven goals and provided six assists in the Serie A last season for AS Roma, and was a key player for them.

The 24-year old postponed contract talks with AS Roma, and it is unlikely anything will materialize until after Euro 2020, where Pellegrini is expected to play a key role for his national team.

Liverpool have already strengthened their defense with the signing of Ibrahima Konate, and a player of Pellegrini’s all-around ability will only improve their midfield next season.

The Reds will hope to add another forward this summer, but that could depend on how many fringe players they are able to offload in the coming weeks.

