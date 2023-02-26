Liverpool have made an €80m offer to sign Real Madrid target in the summer - Reports

According to El Nacional, Liverpool are looking to sign Real Madrid target Josko Gvardiol in the summer. The Reds have reportedly put an €80 million on the table.

Gvardiol was one of the rising stars of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His performances at the back was one of the main reasons behind Croatia securing a third-place finish. The 21-year-old's performances garnered attention from massive clubs across Europe, including Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥈| Jurgen Klopp is convinced that Josko Gvardiol is the man he wants to strengthen his defence in the summer, with RB Leipzig willing to depart with the Croatian for around £80m. [ @RudyGaletti 🥈| Jurgen Klopp is convinced that Josko Gvardiol is the man he wants to strengthen his defence in the summer, with RB Leipzig willing to depart with the Croatian for around £80m. [@RudyGaletti] https://t.co/ZTuObWt98f

Liverpool have looked shaky at the back this season. Virgil van Dijk has failed to replicate the form that made him one of the best central defenders in the world. The Reds have conceded 28 goals in 23 Premier League matches this campaign.

All things considered, defensive reinforcement is something that Jurgen Klopp's side are looking to do, and Josko Gvardiol might be a perfect new-signing.

Liverpool recently conceded five goals against Real Madrid

Liverpool and Real Madrid recently clashed at Anfield in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. Jurgen Klopp's team, despite taking an early 2-0 lead, ended up as the losing side by a scoreline of 5-2.

Defensive issues were once again a prevalent factor. Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema each bagged braces for Los Blancos. Speaking after the match, Jurgen Klopp said (via the Reds' official website):

"I really think everything was pretty obvious tonight; I think we gave all five goals away and that means we could have done better there, but they were all obviously different."

"The start in the game, in our situation where we are, it is really important that we see positive steps - and I think the first half was, besides the two goals we conceded, the best we've played for probably the whole season."

The two teams will play on March 15 in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos have proved to be the Reds' nemesis in the Champions League recently. Whether the trend breaks or carries on remains to be seen.

