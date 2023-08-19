Liverpool make €100 million offer for Real Madrid star with Florentino Perez set to make final decision - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly willing to offer €100 million for Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, who has now emerged as a top transfer target for manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Anfield outfit have been on the lookout for midfield reinforcements over the last couple of weeks and even suffered two transfer defeats at the hands of Chelsea.

The Blues beat Liverpool to the signing of two of their preferred transfer targets in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, with the duo both preferring a move to Stamford Bridge instead. This has left Klopp with a relatively unbalanced midfield, having lost a handful of first-team midfielders already this summer.

The likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left the club this summer, making it imperative for the Reds to bring in adequate replacements.

While Liverpool have recently signed Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo from Stuttgart, it is expected that Klopp's side will make do with one more midfielder before the summer transfer window shuts.

Real Madrid star Tchouameni has emerged as the latest name being linked to the Reds' midfield rebuild. As per El Nacional, Liverpool are willing to offer up to €100 million to Madrid for the French international.

Tchouameni is widely considered an integral part of the Real Madrid setup and a potential sale would largely depend on club president Florentino Perez. The midfielder is currently in his second season at Real Madrid after joining Los Blancos last summer for a transfer fee in the region of €80 million from AS Monaco.

The Merseysiders are looking to land Tchouameni this summer, with the player not still guaranteed regular minutes under Carlos Ancelotti. Although Tchouameni started in Los Blancos' first La Liga game of the 2023-24 football season against Athletic Bilbao, he is still expected to face stiff competition for minutes in midfield.

The Frenchman has made 51 appearances across competitions for the La Liga giants during his time in Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp ravishes praise on new Liverpool signing

The Reds have officially completed the signing of Japanese international Waturo Endo from German club side Vfb Stuttgart for a transfer fee in the region of £16 million as per Sky Sports. He will join Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai, who have been brought in by the Reds this summer as part of a midfield rebuild.

Following Endo's unveiling as a new Liverpool player, Klopp stated that he was excited to have the midfielder at the club. He said (via the club's official website):

"I'm really happy. Wataru is a really good player. I know in this world of football how it goes and stuff like this, but have a look, have a look because he's a really good player."

He continued:

"Experienced player, captain of Stuttgart, captain of Japan, speaks good English, nice fella, family man, machine on the pitch, good footballer on top of that, sensational attitude. So, I'm really happy. He's a good footballer, very experienced and loves to work extremely hard."