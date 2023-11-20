Liverpool make big decision on rumored swap deal to sign Barcelona star in exchange for Luis Diaz: Reports

Liverpool reportedly have no interest in a possible swap deal that would see Luis Diaz head to Barcelona in exchange for Raphinha.

Football Insider have cited reports from Spain that claim a potential swap between the Reds and the Blaugrana could take place. Diaz, 26, would arrive at Camp Nou while Raphinha, 26, would return to the Premier League at Anfield.

However, Liverpool wouldn't entertain any offers for Diaz which essentially rules out the prospect of a swap. The Colombia international has been a standout performer for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, bagging four goals and one assist in 14 games across competitions.

Diaz has four years left on his contract with the Merseysiders and the Premier League giants don't want to part with the speedy winger. Thus, they don't appear to be a contender for Raphinha.

The Brazilian attacker's future is uncertain amid a topsy-turvy spell with the Catalan giants. He arrived at Camp Nou from Leeds United in July 2022 for €58 million but has fallen out of favor with Xavi.

Raphinha has started five of 11 games across competitions this season, managing two goals and three assists. He also has four years left on his contract but could soon depart Catalonia.

Liverpool star Diaz's father reveals his son is a Barcelona fan

Luiz Diaz appears to be a Blaugrana fan.

Talk of Diaz potentially swapping Liverpool for Barcelona heightened off the back of comments made by his father, Luis Manuel Diaz. The Colombian was reunited with his son recently after being held captive in their homeland.

Diaz's father watched on as his son scored a brace in Colombia's 2-1 win against Brazil in FIFA World Cup qualifying action. He commented on speculation linking his son with a move to the Blaugrana (via The Evening Standard):

"Truth is that I know very little about Barcelona at the moment. It is true that Luis is a loyal Barcelona fan and it would be his dream to go there. So far I would like to thank Porto and Liverpool for the way they welcomed him and received him."

The former FC Porto winger appears to be enjoying his football at Anfield but his father insisted that there would be no issue in him joining Barca:

"There would be no problem if Luis came to Barcelona because it is a top team and one of the best in the world.”

Klopp would likely be eager to keep hold of Diaz given there is still uncertainty over Mohamed Salah's future. The Egyptian superstar was heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League this past summer.