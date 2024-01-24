Liverpool make contact with 21-year-old midfielder after glowing recommendation from Alexis Mac Allister: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly initiated contact to enquire about a potential transfer for Boca Juniors midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez.

According to Argentine outlet El Crack Deportivo (h/t @LFCTransferRoom on X), Alexis Mac Allister spoke highly of the midfielder and recommended him to Jurgen Klopp. Mac Allister spent a considerable chunk of the 2019-20 season at Boca Juniors on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Fernandez, meanwhile, has been on the Argentine giants' books for the entirety of his professional career so far. He is a defensive midfielder by trade – a position Mac Allister is having to fill in at Liverpool after Fabinho's transfer to the Saudi Pro League in the summer.

Fernandez's potential arrival could, hence, free up Mac Allister and allow him to play in a more advanced role. The 21-year-old's contract at La Bombonera doesn't expire before December 2025.

So far, Fernandez has made 47 senior appearances for the club, providing two assists. Liverpool, meanwhile, are having to do with Mac Allister in the No. 6 position, with Wataru Endo as their backup.

The club tried to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to strengthen that position last summer, only for the duo to head to Chelsea. Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara often served as Fabinho's backups.

However, Henderson, who joined Ajax this month, left Liverpool to join Al-Ettifaq last summer, while Thiago's persistent injury issues are well known at this point.

Liverpool gear up for EFL Cup semi-final after Chelsea book their berth

Liverpool's next game is an important one for them. They face Fulham in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday (24 January) at Craven Cottage.

They won the first leg 2-1 at Anfield and will be hoping to set up another Carabao Cup final with Chelsea. The Blues booked their place at Wembley after smashing Middlesbrough 6-1 (6-2 agg.) on Tuesday (23 January).

Liverpool and Chelsea have met in two EFL Cup finals so far and both, in their own right, have been classics. The 2004-05 final went into extra time with the scores tied at 1-1 after a 79th-minute Steven Gerrard own-goal leveled the scoreline.

Chelsea then scored two of the three goals in the second half of extra time, with Didier Drogba and Mateja Kezman finding the target. Antonio Nunez's goal for Liverpool, the last of the game, made things interesting for the last seven minutes but it wasn't enough to take it to penalties.

The 2021-22 final did go to penalties (0-0 A.E.T), and at one point, it seemed like it may go on forever. After 21 successful penalty kicks, Kepa Arrizabalaga skied his shot from the spot to send Liverpool fans inside Wembley into bedlam.