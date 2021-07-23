Liverpool make huge offer for Serie A star-Reports

Liverpool have reportedly offered AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie a 'huge' amount of wages in a bid to entice him to join the club this summer. The Ivory Coast midfielder was one of the standout players in Serie A last season.

According to Sport Mediaset, Liverpool have opened negotiations with Franck Kessie's agent, George Atangana. Jurgen Klopp's side are willing to offer the 24-year-old €8 million-a-year in wages.

Franck Kessie joined AC Milan on a two-year loan deal from Atalanta in the summer of 2017 with an obligation to buy. The 24-year-old developed into one of the brightest young talents in Serie A during his loan spell with AC Milan.

Kessie has quickly become a key player for AC Milan. He scored thirteen goals in 37 Serie A appearances for AC Milan as he led the club to a second-place finish in the 2020-21 league season.

The Ivory Coast international's physical presence, pace, work-rate and goal-scoring ability has caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs.

Liverpool are desperate to sign a box-to-box midfielder after the departure of Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Reds have been linked with a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus and Lille midfielder Renato Sanches. The club have, however, made AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie their top target for this summer's transfer window.

Liverpool could look to offer Divock Origi or Xherdan Shaqiri plus cash to AC Milan in exchange for Frank Kessie.

👀 | Liverpool have made an attempt to sign AC Milan midfielder Frank Kessie.



[Claudio Ramondi] pic.twitter.com/Ro8bijOFIp — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) July 22, 2021

AC Milan will be desperate to keep hold of Franck Kessie amidst interest from Premier League giants Liverpool

AC Milan are reportedly keen to keep hold of Franck Kessie this summer. The midfielder has just one year remaining on his current with the club.

AC Milan are believed to be preparing a €6 million-per-year offer for their star midfielder.

Liverpool have offered AC Milan midfielder Frank Kessie a “huge amount of wages” to sign for the club this summer. [Sport Mediaset] pic.twitter.com/CzLey9knbe — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) July 22, 2021

Kessie has reportedly shown 'no signs' of a desire to leave AC Milan this summer despite receiving interest from a number of Premier League clubs. Liverpool could therefore look to reignite their interest in Florian Neuhaus as an alternative to Franck Kessie.

