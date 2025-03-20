  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2024-25
  • Liverpool make Ibrahima Konate price-tag clear after approach from Real Madrid: Reports

Liverpool make Ibrahima Konate price-tag clear after approach from Real Madrid: Reports

By Rahul Naresh
Modified Mar 20, 2025 13:20 GMT
(L-R): Arne Slot, Ibrahima Konate, and Carlo Ancelotti
(L-R): Arne Slot, Ibrahima Konate, and Carlo Ancelotti

Liverpool have reportedly decided to let go of Ibrahima Konate if they receive a €60 million offer amid interest from Real Madrid. Journalist Edu Aguirre for El Chiringuito claims that Los Blancos are seriously looking to sign the France international in the summer (via Sport Witness).

Ad

The reason behind the Spanish giants being keen on a central defensive signing stems from multiple injuries to their players this season. David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao have all suffered from fitness worries this campaign, which has left Carlo Ancelotti's side short in this area of the pitch.

As a result, Real Madrid have shown interest in Konate, who is contracted at Anfield till the summer of 2026. Aguirre provided an update about the situation, saying (via Sport Witness):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Madrid have asked about two players, they’ve tested two players. They are two centre-backs, one is from Liverpool and is French, and that it is Konate. The second is in the Spanish team and he is Huijsen. They like them a lot and they tell me they have asked about those two."
“Especially Konate, although the truth is that he may be a signing who ends up arriving in 2026. He has a clause in his contract worth €60m. Therefore, if Liverpool want to negotiate it would have to be this year. But they are initially saying €60m or nothing.”
Ad

At the moment, the Reds are going to look to hold on to Konate, given Virgil van Dijk's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. If both starting centre-backs leave Merseyside in the summer, it could mean serious trouble for Arne Slot's men.

Barcelona attempted to hijack Real Madrid's move for Liverpool player - Reports

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Barcelona reportedly attempted to hijack Real Madrid's move for Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer. This is according to a report from fichajes.net, which claims that the England international himself said no to this idea.

Ad

It definitely was worth a try for the Catalan outfit, given that the full-back is to be available for free once his contract runs out in the summer. This report adds that Alexander-Arnold wishes to only join Real Madrid if he is to move.

The 26-year-old has continued to play a pivotal role in Liverpool's Premier League title charge in the current season. He's made 28 appearances in the English top-flight, bagging two goals and six assists.

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी