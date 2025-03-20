Liverpool make Ibrahima Konate price-tag clear after approach from Real Madrid: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly decided to let go of Ibrahima Konate if they receive a €60 million offer amid interest from Real Madrid. Journalist Edu Aguirre for El Chiringuito claims that Los Blancos are seriously looking to sign the France international in the summer (via Sport Witness).

The reason behind the Spanish giants being keen on a central defensive signing stems from multiple injuries to their players this season. David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao have all suffered from fitness worries this campaign, which has left Carlo Ancelotti's side short in this area of the pitch.

As a result, Real Madrid have shown interest in Konate, who is contracted at Anfield till the summer of 2026. Aguirre provided an update about the situation, saying (via Sport Witness):

“Madrid have asked about two players, they’ve tested two players. They are two centre-backs, one is from Liverpool and is French, and that it is Konate. The second is in the Spanish team and he is Huijsen. They like them a lot and they tell me they have asked about those two."

“Especially Konate, although the truth is that he may be a signing who ends up arriving in 2026. He has a clause in his contract worth €60m. Therefore, if Liverpool want to negotiate it would have to be this year. But they are initially saying €60m or nothing.”

At the moment, the Reds are going to look to hold on to Konate, given Virgil van Dijk's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. If both starting centre-backs leave Merseyside in the summer, it could mean serious trouble for Arne Slot's men.

Barcelona attempted to hijack Real Madrid's move for Liverpool player - Reports

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Barcelona reportedly attempted to hijack Real Madrid's move for Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer. This is according to a report from fichajes.net, which claims that the England international himself said no to this idea.

It definitely was worth a try for the Catalan outfit, given that the full-back is to be available for free once his contract runs out in the summer. This report adds that Alexander-Arnold wishes to only join Real Madrid if he is to move.

The 26-year-old has continued to play a pivotal role in Liverpool's Premier League title charge in the current season. He's made 28 appearances in the English top-flight, bagging two goals and six assists.

