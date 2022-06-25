Liverpool make informal €60 million offer to sign Real Madrid forward: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly made an informal €60 million offer to Real Madrid for winger Rodrygo.

The Reds are looking to fill the void left by Sadio Mane, who has departed the Anfield side, joining Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Jurgen Klopp has already sealed the signing of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in an £85 million (€98.7 million) deal.

But the German may be set to swoop in for another attacker to help improve his frontline further.

Liverpool already boast the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. However, the general consensus is they could do with additional depth in attack.

El Nacional reports that Klopp is aware that the Brazilian star is not overly enthused with Carlo Ancelotti.

Rodrygo has started many games as a substitute despite an impressive past season, managing nine goals and 10 assists in 49 appearances.

The 21-year-old is aware of Liverpool's interest but he is happy in Madrid. Rodrygo is hesitant over a move as he looks to prove his quality at the Santiago Bernabeu.

His compatriot Vinicius Junior encountered problems at the start of his time at Los Blancos. Many questioned his ability to adapt to the La Liga side. But he has since become one of Ancelotti's top stars, scoring in the Champions League final victory over Liverpool in May. Rodrygo will be keen to follow in his footsteps.

However, he knows that he could have the opportunity to become a top star in the Premier League with the 2022 World Cup on the horizon.

Real Madrid could swoop for Liverpool's own star this summer

Speculation is growing over Mohamed Salah's future

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's pursuit of PSG star Kylian Mbappe further jeopardized Rodrygo's place in the side. The move never came to fruition but Los Blancos continue to be linked with a number of forwards.

One of those is Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who has a year left on his deal at Anfield.

The Sun reports that Klopp may cash in on the Egyptian star with a valuation of £60 million (€69.7 million) and that Madrid are interested.

The 30-year-old has been one of Europe's top forwards, finishing last season with a record of 31 goals and 16 assists in 51 appearances.

He is one of the favorites for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award, although Real Madrid hitman Karim Benzema is expected to pick up the honor.

