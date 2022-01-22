Liverpool to make late move for Ligue 1 star - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a move for Nantes striker Randal Kolo Muani. The Reds are keen to sign a striker during the ongoing transfer window as they hope to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title.

According to Sport Bild, Randal Kolo Muani's current contract with Nantes is set to expire at the end of the season. The striker could therefore be available for as little as £7 million during the ongoing transfer window.

Liverpool are reportedly bracing themselves for the potential exit of Belgian striker Divock Origi. According to Sky Sports, the 26-year-old has attracted interest from a number of Serie A clubs in recent months and could be reconsidering his future at Anfield.

Origi has made just ten appearances for the Reds in all competitions this season. Liverpool could therefore attempt to sign a replacement if the Belgium international decides to leave the club during the ongoing transfer window.

{BILD} ~ Liverpool could make a late push to bring in Nantes striker Randal Kolo Muani.{BILD} ~ #LFC Liverpool could make a late push to bring in Nantes striker Randal Kolo Muani.{BILD} ~ #LFC https://t.co/3lIUwGeKQm

Liverpool likely to face stiff competition for the signature of Randal Kolo Muani

Randal Kolo Muani rose through the youth ranks at Nantes before making his senior debut for the club in the 2018-19 season. He has enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign with the French side, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in Ligue 1 for Nantes.

Muani's consistent performances for Nantes this season have caught the attention of the likes of Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt as well. The striker's speed, dribbling and finishing ability have made him one of the brightest prospects in Ligue 1.

Kolo Muani has received praise from former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry for his composure in front of goal.

"I like it a lot. I always say, 'You've got the ball, don't panic.' He didn't panic. Well done," Henry said as per Metro.

Randal Kolo Muani,23 from Nantes could be a surprise addition to Liverpool at a throw away transfer fee this January as the French side would like to avoid losing him for free this summer. #LFC (BILD, SportBILD, Kicker) Randal Kolo Muani,23 from Nantes could be a surprise addition to Liverpool at a throw away transfer fee this January as the French side would like to avoid losing him for free this summer. #LFC (BILD, SportBILD, Kicker)https://t.co/FyTvv0IBlX

The Reds are therefore likely to face stiff competition for his signature. The striker could prefer a move to Marseille or Frankfurt over the Jurgen Klopp-managed side to ensure he receives enough game time to not hamper his progress.

