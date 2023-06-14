Liverpool make opening offer for Barcelona star but Catalan side want at least £21 million to sell: Reports

Liverpool's first offer for Barcelona star Franck Kessie has reportedly been rejected ahead of the upcoming season.

Kessie, 26, has been put up for sale after failing to cement a starting spot at Camp Nou last season. With Barcelona aiming to balance their financial books, he is set to be offloaded along with the likes of Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati.

The Blaugrana have already finalised a free switch for Inigo Martinez from Athletic Bilbao and are close to wrapping up a deal for Athletico Paranaense teenager Vitor Roque. However, they have to sell players soon to register them.

Due to Barcelona's desperation, Jurgen Klopp's outfit have tried their luck with an opening offer of just £13 million for Kessie. But, the Catalans have rejected the low bid and are demanding at least £21 million, as per El Nacional.

Should the Barcelona midfielder join Liverpool this summer, he would provide solid competition to Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott in Klopp's usual 4-3-3 system. He could also fill in as an emergency holding midfielder if needed.

A right-footed box-to-box operator, the Ivorian started just 16 of his 43 matches for his team last term. Since arriving from AC Milan on a free transfer, Kessie has netted three goals and laid out as many assists in 1797 minutes of action.

Liverpool star sends transfer message to ex-Barcelona defender's son

Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate has urged Nice star Khephren Thuram to join him this summer. He told RMC Sport:

"I would be very happy for Khephren to come to Liverpool and I would take him under my wing here and I would do everything for him to progress and become the player he wants to become. He is like my little brother, he is someone I saw while growing up. I was with his big brother, Marcus, in the training centre, but I saw him grow."

Konate also claimed that Thuram would be positively shocked to witness the Reds fans' support. He concluded:

"When I was in Leipzig and I signed for the Reds, many people said that it was too early, that it was not the right choice. In the end, I proved all these people wrong so one shouldn't always listen to people. If Khephren has the opportunity to come to my club, I think he will be very surprised with the enthusiasm that will come behind him."

Thuram, who is the younger son of France great Lilian Thuram, has emerged as a top midfield target for the Reds of late. The 22-year-old is locked in initial talks with them ahead of a potential £52 million move, according to L'Equipe.

Overall, Thuram has netted eight goals and contributed 11 assists in 138 matches across all competitions for Nice.

