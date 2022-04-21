Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp interested in signing 18-year-old as backup for Alexander-Arnold - Reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is interested in signing Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay in the summer, according to German journalist Christian Falk. Klopp is rumored to be looking to bring in a backup for right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the most important players at Liverpool in Jurgen Klopp's system. The 23-year-old full-back is a constant threat due to his outstanding crossing and set-piece abilities. Alexander-Arnold has contributed two goals and an incredible 18 assists across all competitions this term.

Despite his importance to the squad, the Reds do not have an adequate backup for the right-back. Klopp's gegenpressing system is high in intensity, which requires each player to get some rest after a couple of games. The German tactician does have Joe Gomez at his disposal, but he is primarily a centre-back.

Liverpool, thus, need a backup in the right-back position with Ramsay being the player currently linked with a move to Anfield.

Christian Falk @cfbayern Jürgen Klopp is interested in Calvin Ramsey as a Backup for Trent Alexander-Arnold @altobelli13 TrueJürgen Klopp is interested in Calvin Ramsey as a Backup for Trent Alexander-Arnold @LFC True✅ Jürgen Klopp is interested in Calvin Ramsey as a Backup for Trent Alexander-Arnold @LFC @altobelli13 https://t.co/J8sBMELA6E

The 18-year-old Scottish U-21 international has had a breakout season at Aberdeen this time around. Despite his tender age, Ramsay has made 31 appearances for Aberdeen this season and has contributed a goal and nine assists across all competitions.

He should also not cost the Reds much in terms of transfer fees and wages. According to Transfermarkt, the 18-year-old full-back is currently valued at £540,000.

However, interest from a Premier League club will surely inflate the price a little. According to Sports Mole, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City are also interested in signing the Scottish full-back in the summer.

However, Ramsay could be tempted to join Liverpool to play alongside Scotland captain Andy Robertson.

Liverpool remain a point behind Manchester City despite emphatic win over Manchester United

Liverpool secured an emphatic 4-0 win over rivals Manchester United at Anfield in mid-week. The Reds temporarily topped the Premier League charts but returned to second position after Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion a day later.

Right now, Jurgen Klopp's side are still a point behind Man City in second place with six games remaining in the season.

The Reds will next host Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Sunday, April 24. Manchester City, meanwhile, have a home game against 19th-placed Watford a day earlier in the league.

Jurgen Klopp's side will then host Villarreal in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, April 27.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra