Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes 'promise' to sign Real Madrid superstar in 2022: Reports

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly plotting a move to bring Real Madrid star Toni Kroos to Liverpool. The German manager wants to bolster his midfield and sees the former Bayern Munich star as the ideal fit.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos could be on his way to Liverpool, according to reports in Spain.(El Nacional) Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos could be on his way to Liverpool, according to reports in Spain.(El Nacional)

As per a report in El Nacional, Klopp has promised to make a move for Kroos in the summer. He has identified the 31-year-old as the player who will take his midfield to the next level.

Toni Kroos has his contract at Real Madrid expiring in 2023, and Liverpool are looking to take advantage of the situation. With less than a year remaining on the German's contract, the Reds are reportedly keen on a cut-price move for the midfielder.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Real Madrid's Toni Kroos

Earlier this year, Klopp spoke highly of Toni Kroos and compared him to German great Bernd Schuster. The Liverpool manager praised the Real Madrid star after their 3-1 loss at Di Stefano Stadium in the Champions League.

TC @totalcristiano Klopp called Toni Kroos a genius. Johan Cruyff said he should of won the Ballon d’Or. Xavi said Kroos reminds him of himself. Zidane said he’s one of the best midfielders ever. Guardiola said he is the most bravest player he has seen.



Forever underlooked, forever underrated. Klopp called Toni Kroos a genius. Johan Cruyff said he should of won the Ballon d’Or. Xavi said Kroos reminds him of himself. Zidane said he’s one of the best midfielders ever. Guardiola said he is the most bravest player he has seen.Forever underlooked, forever underrated. https://t.co/YbCHfz3TLy

He said:

"He is one of the biggest talents in German football for a long, long time. He is a great player since very early. He was really young when he signed for Bayern Munich, was loaned to Leverkusen, came back to Bayern, played incredibly well and then made a brave move to Real Madrid. At Madrid he became one of the most successful club footballers in the world, with Germany winning the World Cup in 2014."

"So he is obviously quite a successful player and he is not that old [at 31]. There is a lot to come. He is quite a nice person too, really relaxed and we don't know each other really well but I have admired and appreciated him for years because he is a wonderful football player. His skills, I am not sure if you know Bernd Schuster, but he is a similar player from Germany who played in Spain as well and he is similar to Toni. Toni is probably more dynamic, quicker in everything that he does, maybe not a sprinter, but quicker."

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool signed Thiago from Bayern Munich in a similar deal in September 2020. They sought to bolster their midfield this summer, but failed to make any advances in that department.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee