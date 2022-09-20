Liverpool and Manchester United among 3 Premier League giants wanting to sign Arsenal midfielder: Reports

Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United are all interested in signing Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri, according to The Times [via HITC].

Arsenal beat Brentford 3-0 to reclaim their place at the top of the Premier League table on Sunday (September 18). William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira found the back of the net for that afternoon.

Among the major talking points from the weekend clash between the Gunners and Brentford was Nwaneri's debut. The attacker replaced Vieira in the dying minutes of the game to make his senior bow for the north London giants.

The 15-year-old thus became the youngest player to feature in the English top flight, leapfrogging Liverpool's Harvey Elliott. He is also now the youngest ever player to appear for Arsenal.

Nwaneri, who has two England U17 caps under his belt, has scored and assisted four goals each in nine matches for the Gunners Under-18s. Mikel Arteta's side are aware of the teenager's potential.

The Premier League table-toppers are also aware that Nwaneri is attracting interest from some of their rivals. Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are keeping tabs on him, according to the aforementioned source.

Arsenal's decision to fast-track the Englishman's breakthrough into the first-team squad could reportedly be a ploy to keep him. It now remains to be seen if they can fight off interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United to keep him.

An attacking midfielder by trade, Nwaneri has already been compared to Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney. Apart from making his debut, the starlet has made Under-18 and Under-21 appearances for the Gunners this term.

The attacker also featured in Arsenal's Premier League 2 match against Blackburn Rovers earlier this month. He marked the occasion by providing an assist in his team's 4-1 victory that day.

How have Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United fared this term?

The north London giants have made a flying start to their 2022-23 season. They currently sit atop the Premier League table with 18 points, having won six and lost one of their seven matches so far.

Arteta's side are followed by defending champions Manchester City, who are yet to taste defeat this term. Tottenham Hotspur are level on points with the Cityzens, having won five and drawn two of their games.

Manchester United sit fifth in the table behind Brighton & Hove Albion with 12 points to their name. Liverpool have made an underwhelming start to the campaign and are placed eighth in the table.

