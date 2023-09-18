Liverpool and Manchester United among 4 European giants monitoring Pedri, Barcelona do not rule out potential sale – Reports

Liverpool and Manchester United are allegedly in a transfer race to sign Pedri with Barcelona believed to be open to letting their star depart.

Pedri, 20, has established himself as one of the most promising midfielders in the world over the past three seasons. He has helped the Blaugrana lift three trophies so far, including the 2022-23 La Liga crown.

However, the right-footed advanced playmaker has suffered his fair share of injury problems since the start of the 2021-22 season. Hence, he is not considered to be as non-transferable as he was in the past.

According to Todofichajes, Liverpool and Manchester United are keen to add Pedri to their ranks in light of his current situation at Camp Nou. However, they are set to face competition from the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich for the £103 million-rated midfielder.

Barcelona's hierarchy, on the other hand, are thought to have grown impatient with the 18-cap Spain international's recurring hamstring problems. As a result, they are open to entertaining bids for the player, whose sale could also help the Catalans in balancing their books.

Pedri, who joined Barcelona from UD Las Palmas in a potential £17 million deal in 2020, is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. He has missed Barcelona's last three La Liga matches in the ongoing campaign.

Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Pedri has missed a total of 48 club matches due to a number of muscle and hamstring issues. He has made 59 appearances in the aforesaid time period, starting 52 of them.

Should the Barcelona star join Liverpool in the future, he would emerge as an ideal replacement for the aging Thiago Alcantara. His vision and passing would be a fine addition to the Reds' exisiting midfield arsenal.

Meanwhile, the Las Palmas youth product could prove to be a sensational signing for Manchester United. He would displace Christian Eriksen and form an effective troika with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro.

Liverpool, Manchester United set to battle it out for former Barcelona target's signature

According to The Sun, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are prepared to go head-to-head against one another to sign Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Oscar Gloukh. All three of the Premier League clubs have recently sent scouts to monitor the Israeli's development.

Gloukh, 19, has garnered a fine reputation as one of the best midfield talents over the past year or so. The Maccabi Tel Aviv academy graduate was allegedly linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid earlier this year.

A right-footed attacking midfielder, Gloukh joined Red Bull Salzburg for close to £6 million this January. He has registered three goals and five assists in 1138 minutes of action for them, spread across 25 matches.